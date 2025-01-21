When COVID-19 shook the foundation of their business, Seed's quick thinking and adaptability led to long-term success. Robin Bush explains how navigating the unexpected opened new doors.

Confronted with the abrupt transition to remote work and a transformed marketplace, Brighton-based marketing agency Seed saw the pandemic as an opportunity rather than a setback. Co-founder Robin Bush reveals how swift adaptation and a resilient mindset turned unprecedented challenges into a catalyst for growth and innovation.

What was your biggest challenge, and how did you overcome it?

Our biggest challenge as an agency, although maybe predictable, was navigating the unprecedented disruption caused by COVID-19. Before the pandemic, we were a growing, office-based team with a clear roadmap for scaling. When lockdown hit, we had to adapt rapidly, transitioning to a fully remote setup while supporting our team and clients through immense uncertainty.

The shift wasn't just logistical - it required rethinking how we operated, communicated, and strategised. Clients turned to us for guidance on how to stay competitive in a dramatically altered market. Our agility became our greatest strength. We pivoted quickly, doubling down on e-commerce strategies, providing business advice beyond our usual marketing services, and helping clients optimise their logistics. Internally, we prioritised supporting our team through incentives and regular check-ins to ensure everyone felt connected and valued during such a turbulent time.

Ultimately, this approach strengthened trust with our clients and solidified our team's resilience. Many of the clients we supported during lockdown are still with us today because of how we navigated those challenges together. It was a tough period, but it reinforced our belief in the power of adaptability and teamwork.

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

At Seed, we see failure not as a roadblock but as a stepping stone to innovation and growth. Setbacks are an inevitable part of any journey, and we believe that how you respond to them defines your success. We've built a culture where mistakes are embraced as learning opportunities, not moments for blame.

Encouraging calculated risks is central to fostering creativity and progress. If you're not occasionally failing, you're likely not pushing boundaries or striving for meaningful innovation. When something doesn't work, we focus on understanding why, extracting key learnings, and sharing those insights across the agency. It's this commitment to learning and transparency that turns a setback into a platform for future success.

We also approach challenges as a united front. No individual is singled out; instead, we face bumps in the road together. This collaborative mindset ensures that setbacks become opportunities for collective problem-solving and growth, ultimately setting us apart from competitors.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

Motivation during tough times starts with the strength of our partnership. Nick and I have always supported and inspired each other, ensuring that no matter how challenging a situation, we maintain clarity and focus. Having someone to share both the burden and the vision is invaluable.

Within the team, open communication is key. We actively listen and create an environment where every voice is heard, regardless of seniority. By fostering camaraderie and encouraging everyone to contribute ideas, we generate solutions that come from the collective intelligence of the entire team. It's this sense of shared purpose that keeps us moving forward.

At the heart of our motivation is our belief in the mission and values of our agency. Tough times are inevitable, but they're also an opportunity to strengthen our resolve and align more closely with our goals. By staying committed to supporting each other and embracing the collective power of our team, we turn challenges into opportunities for growth. Team spirit, collaboration, and a shared sense of purpose are what drive us through difficult periods.