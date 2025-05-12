Looking at the current business landscape, it's clear that AI and other Industry 4.0 technologies are not mere buzzwords; they're an integral part of organizations globally.

Sales and marketing teams, IT firms, healthcare, project management, and virtually all other industries have slowly shifted sentiments from fear to excitement, with a staggering 78% of companies using AI in at least one business function. That is in comparison to 72% in early 2024 and 55% in 2023.

In handling challenges, agility and cost- and time-efficiency are crucial. Therefore, it's no wonder that solutions like cloud computing, IoT, and AI are now seen as effective tools for accurate analytics, automation, and more. But to maximize results and succeed long-term, following trends—no matter how innovative—is not enough. "Mobilizing IT teams out of fear of missing out isn't the way to go," says Raymond Sheen, President at Product & Process Innovation, Inc. (PPI). "What is, however, is a solid business plan. That should always be the starting point."

At the helm of PPI, a training, consulting, and litigation support firm, Sheen collaborates with companies to enhance their operations and execution with an all-encompassing approach. Boasting more than 30 years of experience, his outside perspective is an invaluable resource for businesses of all sizes and needs, helping them strategize from outside the technology silo. For him, however, it's about more than that; it's about not

letting history repeat itself.

Having been in the industry since the 1990s, Sheen saw the 'dot-com bubble' unfold from the frontlines. "Everyone wanted to have a dot-com, even when they had no idea what it meant. Businesses were wasting money creating websites without having any useful information to share, investors were wiring millions into stocks… And then it all ended," he recalls. "Today, we have a new dot-com boom happening. Only this time, it's more complex."

Options vary from VR to IoT to AI and beyond, making it both a great opportunity and a grave responsibility to align digital transformation with business goals. The biggest challenge? Lost in the chase, data, technology's fuel, gets overlooked. Scattered information creates a disconnect between AI and desired outcomes, hindering the potential of cutting-edge algorithms. To deliver tangible results and implement technology with an impact, Sheen leverages the power of IT later on in the process, starting by identifying business problems and potential solutions.

"We are so scared of someone else being a step ahead, of another business being viewed as leading or cutting-edge, that we forget to put a plan in place first," he stresses. "To be part of the Industry 4.0 ecosystem, you have to embrace technology. But instead of letting your IT team lead the way, guide them. Take a step back and ask yourself: What makes sense from a business standpoint? What issues are we encountering that technology can help combat? What outcomes are we hoping for?"

An established foundation allows IT experts to build solutions based on a cohesive vision, ultimately maximizing the full potential of technology. This is especially important as AI implementation in business is incredibly nuanced. "It's not the same as asking AI to answer a question based on information available online. For it to work, you need to create knowledge management systems," he adds.

Sheen also warns against the common misconception of technology being a one-time investment. Beyond monthly utility costs, businesses must consider the expenses and effort of frequent knowledge base updates and refining algorithms. He urges leadership to rethink organizational dynamics before jumping on the cutting-edge wagon, advocating for pragmatism and preparation over purposeless innovation.

He also emphasizes the difference between IT and OT (operational technology) teams. While IT experts are the professionals handling website building and connectivity disruptions, OT connects, monitors, manages, and secures industrial operations. With a career spanning system development in the US Air Force, engineering at an electric company, and internal consulting in the corporate sector, Sheen combines both.

Despite multiple engineering degrees, this continuous learner re-enrolled in college about a decade ago, looking to broaden his expertise on digital transformation. Today, he leverages that knowledge to help businesses achieve desired outcomes with the right technology, whether that is a streamlined supply chain, fixing retention, or growing their marketplace. By identifying objectives first, he ensures that sophisticated technology isn't thrown into the workplace without a plan. That approach, as he warns, is likely to lead to a lack of results. Consequently, wasted effort, technology, and resources carry the risk of workplace cynicism.

"Don't think of technology as the beginning of the journey. Rather, it's a step helping you get to the endpoint—but only if it's implemented the right way," he shares. "I've seen it time and time again: IT teams getting blamed because technology isn't doing what it was supposed to. But how could it, when goals were never specified? If you want to truly change your business, come up with a plan. Identify shortcomings, reimagine operations, highlight the biggest pain points. And then, with a strategy and organized data, you can let AI solve them."