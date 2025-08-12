Refurbished Tech Gains Traction on Temu as Recommerce Expands in Europe

Edited by Entrepreneur UK

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Trendyoo
Nuri Goksu

When Nuri Goksu launched his company more than a decade ago, he was looking for a product that could sell itself. He chose iPhones—not new ones, but refurbished devices with high turnover and steady demand. He also made another early bet: to operate entirely online.

Today, his Frankfurt-based firm, Trendyoo, accounts for more than half of Germany's refurbished iPhone market, where secondhand devices represent about 18% of phones in use. To support further growth, Trendyoo recently joined Temu, a global e-commerce platform.

Within three weeks of listing on Temu, the platform accounted for 20% of the company's total revenue, Goksu said. "We've sold on many platforms," he said, "but none of them had such a strong start, not even the biggest names."

Recommerce—the resale of pre-owned goods—is gaining traction globally as consumers look for lower-cost and more sustainable shopping options. The trend reflects shifting preferences toward extending product life cycles and cutting down on waste.

In Europe, the recommerce market is projected to grow faster than the retail sector overall, reaching €120 billion by 2025, according to Cross-Border Commerce Europe. The group estimates that 75% of used-goods transactions now go beyond clothing, covering categories such as electronics, furniture and vehicles.

A recent Kantar survey across 13 European countries found that 55% of consumers said they were willing to buy a refurbished smartphone—up from 52% in 2024. Among those respondents, 66% cited affordability as the main reason.

A growing number of refurbished electronics sellers are joining Temu, offering items ranging from iPhones to pre-owned printers, robotic pool cleaners and gaming consoles—often at discounts of 50% or more compared with new retail prices.

Yasin Chanawala, founder of Fone Central.

Another seller now on Temu is Fone Central, a London-based company that joined the platform in 2024 to expand beyond its traditional sales channels. In addition to phones, it now sells tablets, smartwatches and computers.

"The sales velocity is very good," said Yasin, founder of Fone Central. "We hope Temu becomes our main marketplace. It has real potential."

To meet demand, the company is adding staff and sourcing more inventory. According to Fone Central, Temu has helped it reach a new customer segment: younger consumers who shop mainly online.

For Trendyoo, revenue growth is important, but profit margins remain the priority. "As a seller, the first thing I look at is platform fees," Goksu said. "Temu's costs are lower than others, so naturally we'd choose Temu. We're in business to earn money, not to pay commissions. Ideally, we'd move 100% of our sales to Temu, because we earn more from each sale."

