tiney, a London-based platform that empowers individuals to become qualified childminders, was born from the realisation that families in the UK need more flexible, high-quality childcare options. By rethinking childminding and embracing technology, we're creating a community that not only supports educators but also enriches the lives of the children they care for.

Entrepreneur UK talks to CEO and founder, Brett Wigdortz, to find out more

What inspired you to start your business?

"tiney was born out of frustration with the shortage of flexible, high-quality childcare options available to families in the UK. During my time at Teach First working with primary and secondary schools, I saw how transformative education can be. But I realised that by focusing on early years care, I could have an even greater impact as we know that a child's first 1,000 days are where so much cognitive development occurs.

We saw a clear opportunity to address this by modernising childminding and helping more great early years educators. Using tech, we're building a community and empowering people to run their own home nurseries, making childcare a more viable and rewarding career path. Beyond supporting families, we also want to make a meaningful difference for children."

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

"One of the biggest challenges has been overcoming the outdated perception of childminding. Many still see childminders as 'babysitters' rather than professional educators. We've worked hard to change this. Our childminders aren't just caregivers, they're qualified early years educators and small business owners. Shifting this perception has been vital for attracting more people to childminding, especially those looking to transition from other careers. It's also key to helping parents recognise the many benefits of choosing a childminder over traditional nursery settings."

How did you secure your initial funding?

"Our initial funding came from a mix of angel investors and early-stage venture capital. My co-founders' successes (Graze co-founder Edd Read and design entrepreneur John Newbold) and my track record with Teach First helped establish credibility, but what really resonated with investors was the sheer scale of the problem we're solving. The childcare crisis isn't just a parental issue; it's an economic one. We demonstrated how tiney could be a scalable solution, offering flexible, affordable childcare while also providing a career path for people looking to work from home. We showed how tech could reduce barriers for both childminders and parents, and that's how we connected with investors who believed in our mission."

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

"Setbacks are inevitable in any business, but I've learned that resilience is essential. Every failure offers a chance to improve. When the pandemic hit, for instance, we had to adapt quickly. We transitioned our training to be fully online in just a few weeks, which unexpectedly allowed us to scale faster post-pandemic than we had originally anticipated. Rather than seeing it as a roadblock, we embraced it as an opportunity to innovate and strengthen our model and it has actually been a positive in the long run."

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

"Find a real problem that needs solving, and make sure you're truly passionate about addressing it. Building a business is tough, and if your heart isn't in it, it's easy to lose motivation when things get hard. Also, don't underestimate the power of community. Whether it's your team, your customers, or partners, surround yourself with people who believe in your vision and can help you along the way. Lastly, use technology to make things simpler. At tiney, we've used tech to eliminate the tedious parts of running a childcare business, which lets our childminders focus on what really matters; giving children the best start in life."

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

"For me, motivation stems from the impact we're having on people's lives. Every time I hear from a parent who has found a great childcare solution through tiney, or from a childminder who has built a successful business with our support, it reminds me why we started this journey. Yes, we're building a business, but we're also making a difference in communities and empowering people to create better futures for themselves and the children they care for. It's a huge privilege to be able to do both. Having great co-founders and team members I can rely on also helps my motivation."

Share your tips for achieving success?

"Keep showing up, even when things get tough, and surround yourself with people who share your passion and can offer support and fresh perspectives. We're constantly gathering feedback from both parents and childminders to refine our offerings. You also have to stay true to your mission. It's easy to get sidetracked by short-term gains, but long-term success comes from maintaining focus on what you set out to achieve. Also, remembering another New Jersey native, Thomas Edison's quote that success is "1% inspiration and 99% perspiration" - it's much more about execution than coming up with a brilliant idea.

Lastly, a more personal note. In my two decades in leadership roles, I have always reserved Friday nights and Saturday for family time. Of course, I'm contactable if there's a crisis, but having these boundaries has made me a better leader and a better dad."

