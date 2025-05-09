Many organizations rely on outdated systems that force users through multiple authentication hurdles or, worse, lead them to bypass protocols altogether

Enterprises collaborate across borders, time zones, and corporate firewalls, handling highly sensitive information. Still, many organizations rely on outdated systems that force users through multiple authentication hurdles or, worse, lead them to bypass protocols altogether. Given the consequences of potential data breaches brought about by these circumstances, the need for secure, flexible, and intuitive document-sharing solutions has become more apparent.

Netcare International, a European company based in Denmark delivering Systems, Applications, and Products in Data Processing (SAP) services and solutions, aims to improve how organizations manage and share their most critical documents. It brings decades of hands-on experience in the development, deployment, and support of SAP infrastructure, allowing it to create solutions based on understanding the daily challenges faced by information technology (IT) departments, compliance teams, and end users, especially when it comes to balancing security with ease of access.

The company has observed the inefficiencies in modern document distribution. Employees frequently encounter access barriers (e.g., server logins, outdated passwords, and incompatible platforms) that drive them toward insecure shortcuts. "What happens when employees are forced to take shortcuts like sending sensitive files via email or storing them in unsecured drives? Organizations risk serious data exposure," Finn Schnohr, founder and CEO, remarks.

This observation is backed by reports. One report highlights that 74% of all data breaches involve human error, such as misdirected emails or mismanaged access controls. Meanwhile, IBM's 2024 Cost of a Data Breach Report states the global average cost of a data breach has risen to $4.88 million. It's highly likely that compromised credentials and insecure documents are top contributors.

These issues are exacerbated in industries handling intellectual property, engineering blueprints, or regulatory-sensitive data. Companies like those in renewable energy, defense, and healthcare must handle compliance requirements while maintaining operational efficiency. Netcare International, through its partnerships with industry leaders, aims to provide innovative solutions to address these complexities.

Netcare International introduced its flagship cloud-based platform, Document Collaboration Hub (DCH), for modern collaboration. With DCH, organizations can centralize document management while enforcing stringent security measures that govern file access and distribution. The platform offers real-time collaboration, version control, and full user traceability. This helps ensure teams can work together without compromising data integrity.

DCH stands out for integrating seamlessly with existing SAP systems, including SAP DMS. It takes over once a document is classified in SAP. The document owner defines access privileges (who can read, write, download, save, share, comment, print, etc.), and DCH enforces those rules automatically.

From the moment a document is sent, every action is logged: who received it, what they did with it, and where. "If an unauthorized user tries to open the file, say, from a USB drive copied by someone with malicious intent, the document simply won't render," Schnohr explains.

Even more impressive is the fact that DCH can control geographic access. "If a file contains EU-sensitive information, access can be restricted to within EU borders, regardless of whether the file was downloaded and is being viewed offline," Schnohr says. After a predefined period, documents can be auto-deleted from devices, ensuring that temporary access remains.

It's worth noting that Netcare International also focused on user experience while developing DCH. DCH simplifies the process by integrating into SAP's object links and classification codes. This ease of use dramatically reduces the likelihood of users resorting to insecure workarounds.

Netcare International also addresses another long-standing issue in the SAP ecosystem with The Elephant, its other flagship product. It's designed to replace aging tools like EasyDMS, filling functionality gaps while introducing enhancements that streamline everyday workflows. "Everybody knows that EasyDMS is being outphased, yet no one is talking about it! Hence why we have named the next generation user interface 'the elephant in the room,'" states Schnohr. Just as DCH ensures that documents are shared securely, The Elephant manages them efficiently from the start.

The credibility of these products lies in their history. The company's involvement in large-scale SAP optimization initiatives, including a task force engagement with one of the world's largest SAP DMS users, revealed flaws in usability and infrastructure that most vendors ignored. During these projects, the seeds for DCH and The Elephant were planted. Netcare International's team, led by Schnohr, approached these challenges with a hybrid mindset, combining software engineering, hardware optimization, and pragmatic business sense.

Now that organizations face growing pressure to protect sensitive information while still collaborating fluidly, the old ways of handling documents are no longer sufficient. Netcare International, with its innovative solutions like Document Collaboration Hub and The Elephant, aims to support document management.