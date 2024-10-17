Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

The financial world can be tough to navigate, especially with so many hidden fees. In this Entrepreneur UK interview with Simone Martinelli, co-founder and CEO of Volume, a London-based payments fintech startup, we discover how thinking differently about payments can lead to a fairer, more sustainable approach that benefits everyone.

What inspired you to start your business?

The inspiration to start Volume came from the realisation that whenever we pay, send money, or shop online, there are big companies profiting from hidden fees at the expense of consumers and merchants. The financial system, as it stands, is not sustainable, and it became clear that something needed to change. With a courageous team, we set out to disrupt this ecosystem and eliminate these hidden fees, creating a payment experience that benefits everyone—merchants and consumers alike.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

The biggest challenge was simply starting. I had been considering the idea for years, but it took courage to make that leap of faith. An interesting turning point was when I was interviewing with a well-known fintech company. The manager I spoke with had previously sold his company for £180m, and during our conversation, he asked me three critical questions: "Do you have a big problem to solve? Do you have a strong technical co-founder? Do you have enough savings to get started?" That moment gave me the clarity and confidence I needed to move forward and build Volume.

How did you secure your initial funding?

In 2022, the funding landscape was quite different from where we are today in 2024. We were fortunate to be introduced to a number of VCs by angel investors early on, and soon, word of mouth spread. That led to some interesting conversations with potential investors, and eventually, we received our first investment proposals.

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

At Volume, we face setbacks daily. The key to pushing through these challenges is staying grounded in our vision and mission—knowing that what we're doing has the potential to make a real difference in the financial world. This belief, along with the collective effort of the team, keeps us motivated to keep going, even during tough times.

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

Don't start—unless you're ready to make significant sacrifices. Building a company requires resilience, persistence, and the willingness to make the impossible possible. It's not a path for the faint-hearted, but if you're willing to give it everything, the rewards—both personal and professional—are worth it.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

Having a strong support system of friends, family, and fellow founders has been crucial for me. Sharing the challenges and experiences with others who understand the journey makes a big difference. It's comforting to know that I'm not alone, and it helps me stay focused on the bigger picture.

Share your tips for achieving success.

Success comes from following your passion without worrying too much about what society expects of you. Stay true to your vision, stay committed, and don't be afraid to go against the grain. Passion drives persistence, and persistence leads to success.

