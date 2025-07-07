Rwazi Launches Sena, An AI Copilot Turning Insight into Instant Action They're all exceptional individuals who think far beyond the box, challenge every assumption, and have turned vision into reality. Sena is their work at its finest.

Edited by Entrepreneur UK

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Rwazi, a global AI platform known for helping brands grow through zero-party consumer data, has announced the launch of Sena. This AI copilot was built to improve how enterprise teams interact with and act on data. It was designed as the next evolution in the company's mission to ensure clarity and accelerate action.

Sena introduces a fresh way to interact with business data by allowing users to "talk" directly to it. If traditional analytics tools require predefined dashboards, SQL queries, or manual report generation, Sena responds to plain language prompts instantly. Teams can ask anything, from analyzing audience segments to comparing market trends, and get immediate insights.

Besides speed and accessibility, Sena stands out for its intelligence. Layered on top of Rwazi's vast universe of real-time, zero-party consumer data, it understands context at scale. This capability means every answer isn't a surface-level metric but a tailored recommendation illustrating what's happening in the market, what matters most to the business, and where the clearest opportunities lie.

In addition to interpreting the "what," Sena excels at decoding the "why." It connects patterns in consumer behavior to tangible business drivers, helping users understand what trends are emerging, why they matter, and how to respond. Sena was also built to slot seamlessly into existing workflows. Integrated with Rwazi's Consumer Insights module, it brings natural language exploration into daily operations without disruptions.

Users can ask Sena to identify gaps in product lines, surface demand signals across key demographics, or simulate tactical actions to retain market share while working within the systems they already use. Sena will improve further in time and integrate with external tools such as reporting platforms and communications channels, enabling it to both recommend and execute.

"We started Rwazi to fix an issue faced by enterprise teams everywhere, which is making critical decisions without hearing directly from the people who matter most: the consumers," says Rwazi co-founder and CEO Joseph Rutakangwa. "With Sena, we've built a partner that helps teams turn insight into action. It doesn't just interpret data. It acts with it, for you."

Joseph Rutakangwa (CEO) and Eric Sewankamo (COO)

The launch of Sena represents a significant moment in Rwazi's evolution. The company began by addressing questions for global brands, such as "What's going on?" Through AI-driven, zero-party data capture, Rwazi delivered accurate, real-time intelligence from actual consumers at scale and with global reach. This enabled early profitability and helped brands anchor decisions in real behavior instead of assumptions or third-party guesswork.

However, customers' questions matured as they did, driven by the need to know what everything meant. Rwazi then built a custom infrastructure, processing billions of data points across voice, text, image, and video formats, to produce deeper meaning and context. This next phase catalyzed a wave of growth.

The inevitable third question emerged from there: "What should we do about it?" That led to Lumora's development. Lumora, Rwazi's contextual AI engine, delivers high-level strategic recommendations based on market dynamics, competitor behavior, and internal business conditions. It has helped marketing, sales, and product innovation teams identify areas of opportunity and stress-test strategies before taking action.

However, even with strategic guidance, execution was a challenge. Teams still needed to translate strategy into specific, timely actions. Sena was built to answer the final and most urgent question: "How do I actually do this?"

"Sena guides users through every step of execution, step by step, prompt by prompt," Rutakangwa states. "Whether optimizing ad spend to attract Gen Z streamers or adjusting product positioning based on shifting price sensitivities, it can help teams act faster and more confidently."

Sena's impact extends beyond a single use case. By compressing the cycle from data to decision and then to deployment, enterprises can unlock competitive advantage at scale in industries where every delay translates into a missed opportunity.

With Sena, Rwazi completes a multi-year journey of product evolution that mirrors the natural arc of how modern organizations mature in their use of data. "I'm endlessly grateful to our team," says Rutakangwa. "They're all exceptional individuals who think far beyond the box, challenge every assumption, and have turned vision into reality. Sena is their work at its finest."


Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

How to Utilize AI in Your Business While Minimizing Environmental Harm

AI can significantly boost business efficiency and client experience, but its environmental impact, especially in energy and water use, is substantial.

By Makena Finger Zannini
Business News

'The Market Is Hot': Here's How Much a Typical Meta Employee Makes in a Year

Data from federal filings offers a glimpse into base salary ranges at Meta for roles ranging from AI research scientist to data analyst.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

Get the 7 Best MS Office Programs for Only $20

Enjoy the newly redesigned 2019 versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Publisher, Outlook and OneNote.

By Entrepreneur Store
Franchise

After 14 Years as an RN, She Opened the Business She Always Wanted to See — And Reached $1.3 Million

Rachel Wommack knew there had to be a better way to care for seniors, so she launched a business and proved it.

By Carl Stoffers
Leadership

Gallup's Chief Scientist Says Only 20% of People Trust Leadership — Here's How to Fix That Problem

We asked someone who has studied workplace engagement for 40 years about leadership. His findings reveal a trust crisis and a surprising solution.

By Jon B. Becker
Leadership

'Let's Just See What Happens': Comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub on Risk-Taking and Success

The actor and comedian discusses her new special, her resume of iconic comedy, and her new Netflix hit "North of North."

By Dan Bova