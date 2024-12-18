Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) isn't here to steal our jobs - it's here to make them better, faster, and more efficient. Thats the message from Kyle Hill, Chief Technology Officer at ANS, a Manchester based technology services provider in this Entrepreneur UK interview. He highlights how AI will reshape everything from data processing to customer service, and stresses the importance of businesses adapting responsibly to stay ahead of the curve.

How do you see AI transforming the core operations of your business in the next 5-10 years?

Over the next decade, businesses will learn more about AI's capabilities and determine what is and isn't appropriate for their operations. The pace of AI adoption is set to continue picking up, with global AI adoption by organisations set to expand at a CAGR of 38.1% between 2022 to 2030. A key example of this transformation is Microsoft Copilot for 365, which will revolutionise workplace tasks by integrating AI into everyday business tools. This will streamline functions like data processing, account management, and workflow automation. With the power to enable acceleration, processing, and efficiency, AI will also change the game for data processing needs. The technology can work in the background on a wide range of tasks, such as automating complex processes like fraud detection and regulatory compliance to enable proactive decision-making and improve cybersecurity.

Do you believe AI will replace human jobs in your industry, or will it enhance human roles? Why?

AI will augment, not replace, human roles. By automating repetitive tasks, AI allows employees to focus on more strategic, creative, and high-value activities. For instance, instead of spending hours on data entry or analysis, teams can now focus on interpreting insights and making more informed decisions. AI acts as a support system that increases efficiency and output without reducing the need for human expertise. While certain tasks may be automated, the demand for human oversight, critical thinking, and innovation will grow. AI will complement human work by enabling us to perform at higher standards, faster, and more accurately.

What ethical concerns or challenges do you face when integrating AI into your business model?

While AI brings considerable advantages, integrating it raises significant ethical concerns. One key challenge is ensuring responsible AI use—rushing to adopt AI can lead to gaps in safety, privacy, and governance. The technology's ability to collect and process vast amounts of customer and company data poses a major ethical responsibility, particularly around data privacy and the potential for bias in AI algorithms. To address these concerns, organisations must ensure the data fed into AI systems is clean, accurate, and relevant. Poor-quality data can lead to flawed or biased outcomes, so maintaining high data standards is critical. Conducting AI impact assessments, developing strong AI policies including adoption, and staying informed about evolving AI regulations are crucial steps to ensure ethical AI use. Starting small with AI is important, but organisations should also be future-gazing and prepared for the pace of development in their sector. Embracing AI in an ethical, responsible, and considerable way will boost resilience and ensure long-term success for all organisations.

How do you envision AI shaping customer experiences and decision-making processes in the future?As AI capabilities continue to grow, they will significantly reshape both customer experiences and decision-

making processes. In the future, we expect agentic AI, which enables AI systems to act autonomously on behalf of businesses and in a distributed fashion, to play a major role in enhancing customer interactions. This will make experiences faster, more personalised, and seamless by automating routine customer inquiries and resolving issues in real time. Customers will benefit from more efficient service and quicker results, leading to higher satisfaction and loyalty.

On the decision-making front, automated AI will transform how businesses operate by taking on tasks such as processing requests from emails or other correspondence, analysing the data, and suggesting decisions or actions. This will streamline business operations by significantly reducing response times and allowing businesses to make data-driven decisions faster. AI can even trigger processes automatically, anticipating needs before they arise, which will enable organisations to stay ahead of market demands and customer expectations.