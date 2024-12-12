Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a time when housing shortages and sustainability challenges loom large, Automated Architecture (AUAR) -a construction technology startup co-founded in 2019 by Gilles Retsin and Mollie Claypool- emerges from London as a pioneer in innovative building solutions.

Revolutionising housing with automation and innovation

With over a decade of collaborative research at University College London (UCL) exploring how robotics, generative design, artificial intelligence (AI) can radically transform building practices, AUAR is more than just another startup; it is a mission-driven company dedicated to reshaping construction. Combining their unique expertise in these advanced technologies, the company is poised to redefine the future of housing.

The genesis of AUAR

Retsin reflects on the inception of AUAR, saying, "Mollie has a background as a systems-thinker and activist, whereas I really come from the architecture and technology side. We both realised academia has its limits in terms of impact, and we had a real desire to do things in the real world." He goes on to say that himself and Mollie are mission-driven; believing automation is the key to making high-quality, sustainable housing universally accessible. This vision emerged from their years of collaborative research at UCL, where they explored how advanced technologies could revolutionise construction.

Initially starting as a software consultancy, AUAR soon pivoted towards product development. Retsin explains, "We looked carefully at other companies trying to make a difference in construction and then gradually developed our thesis for AUAR as a company that can enable the existing industry to deliver millions of sustainable homes through low-CapEx, pop-up robotic Micro-Factories." This innovative approach culminated in the launch of their first robotic micro-factory in early 2022.

Overcoming challenges

Every startup faces hurdles, and for AUAR, the most significant challenge was securing funding. The transition from consultancy to seeking venture capital was daunting, especially as first-time founders with an academic background in a slow-moving industry. Retsin candidly shares, "As with most startups, the biggest challenge is cash: funding and revenue. We had to convince investors that we didn't require enormous amounts of capital to reach our next milestones and that we were the perfect team to execute this."

Persistence played a crucial role in their success. AUAR secured a £2.6m seed round led by the deep-tech AI fund Miles Ahead, alongside notable partners like ABB's Robotics & Automation ventures and Morgan Stanley.

Retsin attributes their success to demonstrating their potential, stating, "It was really important for the raise to have the first customers backing us up – they were the proof point that our early assumptions were correct."

Curveballs are inevitable in any entrepreneurial journey, but how leaders respond to them is what truly defines success. Retsin shares a poignant moment from AUAR's early days:

"Both Mollie and I unexpectedly lost a parent. We had each other's back, and the team also showed up for us. Very tough experiences like this do give you some resilience to other challenges. This also taught us that we need to handle failures and setbacks collectively as a team."

This personal experience fostered resilience, leading to the development of mechanisms to handle setbacks collectively. Retsin highlights a crucial lesson learned: "In many cases, a setback can actually leapfrog you forward and turn out better for you in the long run."

Advice for aspiring entrepreneurs

For those considering starting their own ventures, Retsin offers invaluable advice: "You need to want to solve a problem, have your own mission and purpose that you truly believe in."

He underscores the significance of uniting employees around the organisation's mission and values, stating, "Be very careful with your choice of co-founder and early employees, and make sure you're all really aligned on the purpose and culture of your company."

He also encourages entrepreneurs to view their early customers as collaborators, noting that they provide invaluable insights essential for launching and growing the business.

AUAR's ambitious vision is to produce over 100,000 carbon-negative homes by 2030, generating more than £1bn in revenue. Their unique business model, characterised by a 'No CapEx' Hardware-as-a-Service, allows home builders and developers to leverage AUAR's platform without the upfront costs traditionally associated with construction.

Reflecting on the secrets to success, Retsin concludes, "Prioritising and focusing is key. Strategy is ultimately just about choosing what to prioritise and focus on. And it can't be said enough: in the end everything depends on your team."

As AUAR continues to innovate and expand, they invite entrepreneurs, investors, and industry stakeholders to join them in revolutionising the future of housing. With their unique blend of technology and social purpose, AUAR is not just building homes; they are building a better future.

