In the gold rush of artificial intelligence (AI), it is easy to mistake excitement for execution. For many entrepreneurs, the promise of AI is a heady one: smarter decisions, streamlined operations, and innovation at scale. Yet, as Catriona Campbell MBE - AI Client Strategy Leader at EY and a chapter ambassador for The AI Summit London - cautions, success with AI requires far more than enthusiasm. Campbell, a veteran in AI strategy and one of the UK's most influential women in technology, has spent her career bridging the gap between cutting-edge innovation and business impact. Her message to entrepreneurs is deceptively simple: focus on what matters.

"For AI, and the more recent advancements in the field to be successful," Campbell explains, "business has to align with existing business objectives and ensure stakeholder buy-in." Without this strategic fit, even the most promising AI tools risk becoming expensive distractions. This grounding in business reality is what sets Campbell apart from many AI evangelists. Her vision is not of a distant future filled with humanoid assistants and algorithmic visionaries, but of pragmatic implementation today - starting with small, clear wins.

The Entrepreneur's Edge: Agility Meets Intelligence

Having advised organisations from start-ups to global enterprises, Campbell has seen firsthand the enthusiasm - and anxiety - that AI stirs in business leaders. For entrepreneurs, she says, the biggest obstacle is not technology, but comprehension. "The most common challenge is the lack of understanding and expertise in AI. But don't fear. Entrepreneurs are an agile lot!"

Agility is indeed the entrepreneur's greatest strength. Where corporations get bogged down in process and politics, start-ups can experiment. The key, Campbell advises, is to start small. "They need to invest in AI education, partnering with AI experts, and starting with small, manageable projects to build confidence and demonstrate value." This 'test and learn' approach is far more likely to deliver value than a top-down AI overhaul. Think: a retail start-up using machine learning to optimise inventory, or a fintech firm deploying natural language models to handle customer support.

One of Campbell's go-to examples is deceptively modest but powerful: "A good example is using Microsoft Co-Pilot to help with marketing copy." In other words, AI doesn't need to transform the core product on day one. Sometimes, it just needs to free up the founder's time.

From Hype to Habit: Building an AI-Ready Business

Of course, no AI system can outperform a flawed foundation. Data, long the hidden engine of digital businesses, becomes mission-critical in AI. Campbell offers a clear, actionable entry point: "Entrepreneurs may wish to prioritise data quality in order to get ready to deploy AI across their business. Start by auditing existing data and establishing processes for continuous data improvement."

This focus on data readiness - a term often neglected in headline-grabbing AI narratives - is key. Clean, well-structured data not only improves algorithmic outcomes but reduces implementation costs and risks. Campbell's emphasis on business problem-solving over technological novelty is echoed in her strategic guidance:

"I'd ensure a focus on solving specific business problems with AI rather than pursuing AI for its own sake. Identify areas where AI can add the most value and start with projects to prove the concept before scaling." This measured approach, she suggests, is what separates gimmicks from game-changers. AI's potential is vast - but only when rooted in real needs and validated by real results.

The AI Summit London: Knowledge, Network, Next Steps

For entrepreneurs unsure where to begin - or how to level up - Campbell offers a clear directive: attend The AI Summit London. Part showcase, part think tank, the event brings together the people, tools, and insights that matter. "Entrepreneurs can expect to gain insights into the latest AI technologies, best practices for implementation, and case studies of successful AI adoption. These are a MUST to listen to!"

Beyond the stage, The AI Summit London's real power may lie in its connections. As Campbell notes: "Networking with industry leaders and experts will also provide valuable knowledge and potentially collaboration opportunities." In a time-starved world, The AI Summit London offers something rare: curated access to both knowledge and people who can accelerate AI journeys. "It offers unparalleled access to cutting-edge AI tech. Where else will you see everything in one place?" she asks. "It also offers practical workshops, and networking with leading AI professionals. Saving busy entrepreneurs valuable time!"

Think Big, Start Smart

Campbell's message is not about chasing the next AI headline - it's about embedding AI where it counts. For entrepreneurs, the opportunity is not just to adopt AI, but to own their AI strategy. That means aligning with business goals, investing in understanding, and iterating with intent. In Campbell's world, AI is not magic. It's method. And for those who learn to wield it wisely, it may well become one of the defining tools of modern entrepreneurship.