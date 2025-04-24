Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When Mauro Cozzi co-founded Emitwise at his kitchen table, he was driven by a simple truth: businesses can't cut what they can't see. Five years on, his machine learning platform is helping global companies turn opaque emissions data into measurable impact - and a strategic edge in the age of mandatory climate reporting. Cozzi takes a seat with Entrepreneur UK to talk shop.

What was the initial inspiration behind Emitwise, and how did you identify the need for a machine learning-driven carbon accounting platform?

We started Emitwise after a simple realisation: you can't improve something if you don't measure it first. Too many companies had no clear picture of their carbon output, just guessing or fudging numbers instead of using real data. One night at our kitchen table, my co-founders and I wondered why global emissions weren't falling faster – the answer was pretty obvious: businesses couldn't see the full picture. So we decided to fix that. We wanted to create a system that makes tracking carbon as normal and reliable as tracking money. Using advanced technology was key because it could process all the complex data from operations and suppliers automatically, finding problem areas that no team of people could track at that scale. Now that we've built those foundations, we can focus on helping our customers make their supply chains more efficient and resilient, with sustainability built in from the start.

As Emitwise scaled over the past five years, what were the most critical decisions that contributed to its growth and success?

Early on, we decided to go all-in on building solid technology instead of taking shortcuts. We spent a lot of

time training our system to automate carbon tracking accurately, which later allowed us to grow quickly.

Another big move was tackling supply chain emissions head-on – launching Procurewise to help teams

work directly with their suppliers was a game-changer. Some thought focusing on indirect emissions so

early was too risky, but it's become one of our biggest strengths. We also built our platform with upcoming

regulations in mind, so when stricter reporting becomes mandatory, our customers are already prepared.

Another crucial choice was bringing on investors and team members who truly believed in our vision of

profitable sustainability. We even had a major customer become an investor, which really boosted our

credibility. These key decisions – prioritising technology, expanding to include suppliers, staying ahead of

regulations, and building a mission-driven team – have been central to our growth.

How does Procurewise empower companies to engage their suppliers in meaningful emissions reductions, and what results have you seen so far?

Procurewise brings suppliers into the climate conversation instead of leaving them out. The platform gives

every supplier free access to carbon tracking tools and practical reduction advice, so even a small factory

with no sustainability budget can figure out their impact and get a plan. This no-cost approach is really breaking down barriers. For larger companies, Procurewise automatically collects and checks all this supplier data, showing problem areas across the supply chain without endless back-and-forth. It works both ways – companies identify which suppliers need support, and suppliers start reducing emissions, which benefits everyone. We've seen amazing results already: one customer brought over a thousand suppliers onto Procurewise and immediately got a complete picture of their indirect emissions at no cost to those suppliers. That visibility allowed them to target reductions faster, and it's created a ripple effect of climate action throughout their supply chain. Simply put, Procurewise helps companies and suppliers work together to make real progress, not just exchange paperwork.

With indirect emissions often being the largest contributor to a company's carbon footprint, how do you encourage businesses to prioritise addressing this challenge before it becomes mandatory?

Let's face it: for most companies, supply chain emissions are by far the biggest part of their footprint – often 10 times larger than everything else combined. I encourage businesses to get ahead of this now before they're forced to. Why? First, addressing these emissions early turns a future headache into a competitive edge. Companies that map and start cutting these emissions today will find efficiencies and cost savings that latecomers will miss. They'll also build trust with customers and investors by showing they're serious about their full impact, not just the easy parts. Second, new rules like the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive are just around the corner, making this kind of disclosure required soon. If you wait until the law kicks in, you'll be scrambling under pressure instead of following a well-thought- out plan. I'd rather see businesses proactively include supply chain climate action in their strategy – it's much easier to drive change on your own timeline than on a regulator's deadline. The message is simple: tackle these emissions now because it's not just good for the planet, it's smart business and will soon be standard practice.]

How are regulations reshaping the role of sustainability in business strategy, and what opportunities does this present for entrepreneurs?

New regulations are causing a major shift: sustainability is moving from a side project to the heart of business strategy. Rules like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive essentially mean every major company must treat carbon tracking as seriously as financial reporting. That's changing priorities in boardrooms – suddenly the sustainability team is working directly with the finance department, and climate data becomes a strategic metric. For entrepreneurs, this is a golden opportunity. When compliance gets complicated, businesses look for solutions: better software, smarter data tools, and new services. We're already seeing a wave of startups emerging to simplify carbon management in preparation for these standards. The opportunity isn't just helping companies check a box – it's helping them use sustainability as a value driver under these new rules. In the UK especially, where climate disclosure is taken seriously, entrepreneurs can lead by providing tools that turn regulatory requirements into business insights. My view: these policies are raising the minimum standards for sustainability practices, and innovative entrepreneurs will be the ones building the tools that help companies go beyond compliance (and benefitmfrom doing so). This combination of policy pressure and innovation is how we'll make sustainability mainstream in business.

What advice would you give to UK entrepreneurs looking to build businesses that integrate environmental sustainability as a core part of their mission?

Make sustainability part of your business at its core, not just a marketing term. My best advice is to really understand why you're pursuing this mission – let that purpose drive you. When your environmental vision

is genuine and clear, it will guide all your decisions and keep you going when things get tough. Second,

be practical. A green business still needs to solve a real problem and deliver value; find an approach where helping the planet also saves (or makes) money for your customers. In my experience, sustainability and profitability can work together – in fact, combining them gives you an edge. Also, tap into the UK's climate tech community and supportive policies. There's a strong network here and growing interest in solutions to climate and supply chain challenges. Find mentors, investors, and partners who share your values – their support will be crucial. Finally, don't wait for perfect conditions or endless research. Get your idea out there, measure its impact, and learn as you go. Building a business with sustainability at its core is challenging, but when you stay true to your mission and execute with discipline, you're much more likely to create something meaningful and lasting.

If you had to create a startup today addressing a different sustainability challenge, what area would you target and why?

There are so many pressing issues, but one that really interests me is sustainable materials – basically reinventing what our everyday products are made of. If I weren't doing carbon accounting, I'd be focused on solving the plastics and packaging problem. It's really absurd that we still use harmful, single-use plastics everywhere. I'd love to create a startup that makes biodegradable, circular materials the norm, so products and packaging don't harm the planet. Why materials? Because they're at the foundation of our supply chains. If you develop a way to replace oil-based plastics with something eco-friendly (and scalable), you immediately spread sustainability through every industry. I'm inspired by pioneers like my friend at The Shellworks who are showing we can literally change how we make things. Taking this on would be a massive challenge – it requires scientific innovation, changing consumer habits, and convincing large manufacturers – but the reward is a world where our everyday products leave no lasting impact. That vision of making waste a thing of the past really motivates me.

How do you envision the role of entrepreneurs in shaping supply chain transparency and accountability, particularly in the UK?

Simply put, I believe entrepreneurs need to show what's possible – to businesses, regulators, and consumers.

When it comes to supply chain transparency and accountability, by 2025 with today's technology, complete visibility is within reach. Businesses can and should expect to have full insight into their supply chain. No nasty surprises because a supplier goes out of business or gets hit by extreme weather. No buying unsustainable products when better, similarly-priced alternatives are available. No exposing yourself to fines and regulatory problems when you can know everything about every single one of your suppliers thanks to advanced technology. Entrepreneurs are the ones who can bring these solutions to businesses fastest. In turn, regulators and consumers should expect to interact with better businesses that have more resilient, sustainable, and efficient supply chains.