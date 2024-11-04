Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ben Mendoza has always had a talent for simplifying complex data. After founding Market Data Services Limited (MDSL) in 1995, he spent over two decades helping Fortune 500 companies optimise data usage and automate business processes. However, after selling MDSL in 2017, Mendoza turned his attention to a new challenge - supporting independent musicians in an increasingly fragmented digital landscape.

"After I sold MDSL, I was ready for a new challenge. As a passionate music fan, I have always kept a close eye on the industry," Mendoza explains. His journey led him to establish Beatchain, a London based platform designed to provide indie artists with the tools they need to thrive in a world dominated by major players.

"I began to ask myself, 'In an age where independent artists are navigating the digital world and using a large number of expensive, disparate services, how can I make life easier for them?' Beatchain was born to solve this issue."

Mendoza envisioned a platform that would streamline the artist experience. He explains, "We aggregate hundreds of sources of disparate data from complex systems, resulting in an easy-to-use artist services platform that consolidates all essential music and social media data from platforms like TikTok and Spotify. This equips artists with the tools they need to advance their careers and frees up their time to do what they enjoy the most: creating music."

However, building Beatchain has not come without its challenges. "There have been many challenges since we started this adventure," Mendoza admits. A significant hurdle was making their distribution service truly scalable. "We have relied on artificial intelligience (AI) and automation to achieve this," he notes, illustrating the innovative spirit that drives the company.

One practical application of this innovation is how Beatchain verifies the music tracks uploaded for distribution. "In the past, checking the lyrics for explicit content meant listening to each track individually. With over 120,000 tracks uploaded daily to streaming platforms, that just wasn't scalable," he explains. By leveraging technology, they developed a system that automates this process. "Now, we monitor for streaming abuse, which has become a significant challenge in the industry. Our 'soundcheck' technology carries out around 50 metadata checks on each track automatically, allowing our human team to focus only on the tracks that fail those tests."

Mendoza's insights into automation and AI highlight a critical shift in the industry, one that many startups would do well to emulate. Securing funding is often a daunting aspect of entrepreneurship, and Mendoza has faced this head-on. "I have personally funded Beatchain since 2017," he shares. "However, as we expand our projects with partners worldwide, we are now in the process of looking for growth funding." This transparency reveals the financial realities of starting a business and underscores the importance of planning for future growth.

Learning from setbacks

Setbacks are an inevitable part of the entrepreneurial journey, and Mendoza offers a thoughtful approach to handling them. "When faced with setbacks, we have had to step back, reassess our approach, and collectively agree to pivot towards more achievable goals," he says. This adaptability allowed Beatchain to shift from a B2C platform to a B2B model, forming partnerships with music companies and independent record labels. "Moving from B2C to B2B was a big change, but it wasn't caused by any failure. Instead, it was a realization that it was a better path to achieving our growth goals," he explains.

Mendoza's journey is rich with lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs. "Surround yourself with people who are smarter than you," he advises. "Be passionate about what you are doing but remain calm in adversity—there will be much of it." He emphasises the need for thorough market research. "Always remember it is much easier to sell something people want than to make them want something you are trying to sell. Work hard to find a 'product-market fit.'"

Staying motivated during tough times is another critical aspect of entrepreneurship. "I rely on self-belief," Mendoza states. "I just keep focusing on the big picture and the outcomes I want. If you genuinely believe in what you are doing and recognize the genuine need for your product or service, you must continue to talk to knowledgeable people in your field to stay motivated."

Building a collaborative culture

As Beatchain grows, Mendoza stresses the importance of fostering a collaborative culture. "Be mindful of who you hire," he cautions. "You'll often encounter incredibly talented individuals who believe their skillset and product knowledge is their intellectual property alone. However, not sharing knowledge can quickly lead to them becoming a single point of failure."

He continues, "Prioritise people who are not only smart and effective but also eager to share their knowledge openly with the rest of your team. It's this collaborative mindset that makes an organisation truly scalable."

Ben Mendoza's journey from telecom executive to tech entrepreneur illustrates the power of adaptability, innovation, and a genuine commitment to empowering others. Through Beatchain, he is not just creating a platform; he is cultivating an ecosystem where independent artists can flourish in the digital age.

For entrepreneurs seeking inspiration, Mendoza's insights serve as a roadmap for navigating the complexities of building a successful business. By fostering collaboration, embracing innovation, and maintaining a clear focus on their mission, aspiring leaders can turn their visions into reality - just as Mendoza has done for indie musicians.