Technology is changing healthcare - bringing faster, smarter, and more personalised care into reach. At the centre of this evolution sits London based HeliosX, a digital healthcare group that has delivered over 20m orders to patients across the UK and US, driven by a mission to make healthcare more accessible, personalised, and effective.

HeliosX CEO Stuart Peak is measured when talking about what's next - but it's clear he sees traditional healthcare models are about to hit a tipping point. "We're seeing three major trends that I believe will fundamentally disrupt traditional healthcare models: the rise of GLP-1s, the emergence of compounded treatments, and the accelerating adoption of AI." Each of these trends, he argues, will reshape not just what treatment looks like, but how healthcare systems operate - and who controls them.

From one-size-fits-all to custom formulas

GLP-1 medications, originally developed for diabetes, are now rewriting the playbook on chronic disease management - particularly around weight loss. The numbers alone are eye-opening: 1.5m adults in the UK are already using GLP-1s, and the potential global market remains largely untapped. "These drugs are not only clinically effective, but they also signal a shift toward more proactive, long-term disease prevention…With fewer than 3% of eligible patients in the USA currently on treatment, the opportunity for impact is still immense." Peak sees GLP-1s not as a miracle cure, but as the vanguard of a new era - one where preventative treatment becomes mainstream, rather than reactive intervention.

Parallel to this pharmaceutical shift is another evolution, less widely known but arguably more transformative: compounded treatments- medications that are custom-formulated for individual patients. While this practice is more established in the US, it's beginning to gain ground in the UK. "Compounding enables both personalised dosing and the combination of multiple actives into a single, optimised treatment. It has been central to the success of our skincare brand, Dermatica, where we've delivered over 2.5m tailored treatments." For a healthcare system long dominated by mass-market prescriptions, this return to individualisation - enabled by tech, data, and digital delivery - is a philosophical as much as a medical shift.

AI with a scalpel, not a sledgehammer

No conversation about disruption in healthcare would be complete without addressing AI. "At HeliosX, we're investing heavily in using AI to support clinical decision-making, streamline patient onboarding, and enhance safety and compliance. The efficiency gains are significant, but more importantly, AI has the potential to radically improve access and consistency of care, especially in areas where clinician availability is a bottleneck," he says. Peak is quick to point out that AI in healthcare is less about replacing humans, and more about relieving pressure points -reducing admin, speeding triage, and supporting overburdened clinicians with evidence-based prompts and workflows. And at HeliosX's scale - 40,000 sq ft of operational space, an in-house compounding lab, and millions of patient touchpoints - even small efficiencies cascade into major systemic gains.

The four-pillar plan

So how does HeliosX plan to win a bigger slice of the £150bn digital health market? Peak outlines a strategy built on four pillars: medical excellence, customer service, vertical integration and global scalability. "Patients come to us for outcomes, not just access. We're focused on building services that are not only clinically effective but also deeply personalised and sustainable over time." In other words, convenience is no longer enough. The next wave of digital health players must prove clinical credibility, not just slick UX.

"We offer high-quality, on-demand access to licensed clinicians, ensuring our customers receive real-time advice, treatment adjustments, and ongoing care when they need it." And unlike many digital health start-ups that rely on third-party partners for fulfilment, HeliosX controls the full stack. "Vertical integration across the supply chain, from pharmacy operations to compounding to logistics, allows us to control quality, reduce costs, and move faster than traditional players."

The company's footprint already spans the UK and US, but it's clear Peak sees global expansion as both a moral imperative and a commercial opportunity. "Our brands already operate across the UK and US, and we see clear opportunities to expand into other markets where access to care remains fragmented."

From disruption to policy influence

As private digital providers become more central to patient care, a new question emerges: What role should they play in shaping policy? "We see a chance to work in partnership with policymakers and regulators to build frameworks that protect patients while enabling responsible providers to deliver the high-quality care people increasingly expect." This, Peak argues, requires moving past reactive regulation toward "gold standards" - benchmarks that clearly define what good looks like in digital healthcare.

"We'd welcome the development of gold standards for digital healthcare covering areas like prescribing, patient safety, and service quality…By working together, we can help shape a regulatory system fit for today's technologies and tomorrow's healthcare needs." The company's ambitions go beyond market share. With one of the largest real-world datasets in digital health, HeliosX hopes to help inform NHS strategy, not just operate alongside it. "Our expertise in digital pathways, personalised care and rapid treatment delivery can help ease pressure on public services while setting new benchmarks... We are also well positioned to contribute insights that support clinical decision-making, inform public health strategies and shape evidence-based policy."

The founder's formula

For founders navigating similarly complex terrain - especially in sectors like healthtech, where the margin for error is minimal - Peak offers measured advice. "Build with resilience, not just speed…These foundations matter more than flashy metrics when real stakes are involved." And perhaps most notably: "Treat regulation as a design constraint, not a blocker... Always consider how you can fit into the gold standard, either now or in the future." His third principle: build for change. "Invest early in flexible infrastructure and data. The pace of change in tech, especially AI, is relentless... The companies that win will be those who see technology not as a bolt-on, but as a core strategic enabler." But above all, Peak says, the real North Star remains unchanged: "Stay close to your customers. In a fast-moving space, it's your ability to understand and respond to real human needs that will guide the right bets and keep your business grounded as it scales."

The next dose

If Peak and HeliosX are right, the digital health revolution won't just digitise the old system - it will replace it. Slowly, then suddenly. The builders of this new model may not wear white coats, but they're shaping a future where treatments are smarter, systems more scalable, and care more human. And perhaps, where the line between patient and customer finally blurs for good.