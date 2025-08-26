Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As co-founder of Ocean Bottle, Pearson is turning ocean-bound plastic waste into practical solutions, forging a brand where sustainability isn't just a mission, but the core of its identity. Named on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in 2019 and recipient of multiple design and environmental impact awards, Will brings credibility, ethos, and practical leadership to every stage he takes. Recognised globally as a leading environment and sustainability speaker, Pearson merges entrepreneurial vision with social impact.

In this exclusive interview with Entrepreneur UK, he explains why sustainable innovation isn't just ethical - it's economically powerful - how businesses can authentically embed eco‑credentials, and what it takes to inspire real change through purpose‑led initiatives.

In today's evolving business landscape, why is it essential for companies to prioritise environmental and social impact?

Businesses should invest in environmental and social impact. Not just because it's the right thing to do for moral reasons and, you know, you'll sleep better at night, but I also really believe that it presents an amazing economic opportunity, especially when we think about the long term. The public are demanding that companies do more for people and planet. Consumers buy with their emotions first and employees are looking for jobs with much better credentials. We believe that the brands that will exist tomorrow are the ones that are going above and beyond for all of their stakeholders. And we are truly proving this is the case with our audience, where purpose is truly driving profit and is creating a positive feedback loop which allows us to ultimately invest in even more purpose.

What does authentic sustainability communication look like for forward-thinking brands?

To be really effective, I believe that you need to root your strategy in the DNA of your company, and you need to involve your employees especially, but also your consumers in that process so that they truly feel bought in. If your slogan is "just do it" and you're all about putting one foot in front of the other, then your approach should reflect that to make sure that it's true to your company. Ultimately, a green athlete is not born overnight, and it takes hours of dedication, but it's so worth it.

How would you define purpose-led innovation, and why is it critical to sustainability success?

To me, purpose-led innovation is where you have a very clear idea of the outcomes that you want to achieve, and you innovate to unlock those outcomes. Where the real magic happens is where you've created an innovation that has almost no drawbacks and only positives for stakeholders. Take for instance NPL, who've created a plastic alternative to seaweed that not only biodegrades within six months back into the soil and has no chemical additives, but where the agriculture process itself sequesters carbon and also enhances biodiversity.

What's the core message you aim to leave audiences with during your public speaking engagements?

I hope that they feel inspired from hearing some real-life examples and also stories of what it takes to build a business truly with purpose at its core. I hope they feel a little bit of outrage and a little bit of optimism; it's an amazing combination and mix that drives people towards action. We're really big believers that people have the power to influence immense change, not only in their daily lives, but influencing the companies that they work for and the politicians that they vote for. As an individual, tackling a challenge like climate change or the ocean plastic crisis can feel incredibly daunting. And that's why we set out to make it easy for individuals to make a global difference. I hope that in some way what we do will help convey this and inspire some action.