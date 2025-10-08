You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Every era has its frenzy. In the 19th century, gold drew prospectors westward, chasing riches with picks and shovels. In the 21st, it is artificial intelligence—a rush not for nuggets buried in soil, but for models, algorithms, and applications promising new possibilities.

The current wave of ChatGPT-inspired startups is proof. Barely months after OpenAI opened the gates, a crop of young entrepreneurs scrambled to launch their own versions—AI writing assistants, chatbots for customer service, automated design tools. Some struck gold quickly, raising millions and flipping their ventures before the ink on their term sheets was dry.

But as in every rush, there is a difference between those who pan the surface and those who build lasting settlements.

Victor Shaburov: The Early Prospector Who Dug Deep

Long before AI became a household term, Victor Shaburov was digging in unmarked territory. His startup Looksery was one of the earliest to harness advanced computer vision and generative algorithms—years before the current craze.

Looksery's 2015 $150 million acquisition by Snapchat was equivalent to a prospector striking a massive vein before the crowd arrived. The technology became the bedrock of Snapchat's now-iconic AR lenses. Victor didn't just find gold—he built a mine and laid the tracks for an entire industry.

His journey required not only technical ingenuity but grueling operational work: assembling teams, managing patents, raising capital, and scaling infrastructure in a world not yet ready to call this field "AI." Unlike today's low-barrier chatbot clones, Looksery's success demanded rare engineering skill and vision.

Paul Shaburov: The Builder of a Boomtown

If Victor was the prospector, his son Paul Shaburov is the town-builder. With GlamAI, Paul has turned generative AI into a creative gold refinery—a platform where millions transform photos, videos, and identities with sleek, accessible tools.

Founded by Paul in 2024, GlamAI now counts more than 2 million downloads and has secured eight patents, with new filters and editing tools added daily. GlamAI isn't a quick panhandle operation; it resembles the gold rush boomtowns that grew into lasting cities—San Francisco rather than a ghost town.

Paul's vision is not just to seize the moment but to build infrastructure that lasts. Where many startups live by hype cycles, GlamAI is creating defensible intellectual property, a diverse revenue base, and cultural resonance.

The modern AI boom has produced its share of "forty-niners"—founders who arrived after ChatGPT, built wrappers, raised capital, and sometimes exited quickly. Their stories echo the countless prospectors who struck gold nuggets in streams.

But the Shaburovs represent a different archetype. They were there before the boomtown existed, staking claims when the ground looked barren. Victor mastered the metallurgy of algorithms before it was fashionable. Paul, learning from his father, has evolved that foundation into a structured AI enterprise with long-term potential.

Where most prospectors fade, those who dig deep create legacies.

Beyond Riches: Philanthropy as a Legacy Claim

Unlike the gold rush barons who hoarded fortunes, Victor has chosen a path of philanthropy. Now a citizen of Cyprus, he funded free COVID-19 vaccines for Cypriots, earning a personal note of gratitude from the former president of Cyprus. He also supports cultural initiatives and funds environmental projects to protect Cyprus's wildlands from waste. One of the recent contributions went to the Terra Cypria foundation.

It is the mark of a dynasty builder, not just a prospector: converting wealth into public value.

GlamAI may well become the San Francisco of the generative AI gold rush—a thriving hub built on vision, not hype. It is already proving to be a strong contender for this role through solid product-market fit and growing user adoption. And with Paul's leadership guided by Victor's mentorship, it embodies a unique multi-generational approach.

The Shaburovs are not merely chasing nuggets in the stream; they are surveying the landscape, building settlements, and hoping that when the rush stabilizes, their family will still be standing.

History remembers two kinds of gold rush figures: the quick fortune seekers who vanished, and the empire builders who remained.

The Shaburovs are positioning themselves in the latter camp. From Victor's early strike at Looksery to Paul's boomtown vision at GlamAI, they demonstrate that in the AI gold rush, the real winners are not those who arrive fastest, but those who dig deepest and build longest.