Prolific COO Jemma White reflects on a decade in tech, what leadership really requires, and why the industry is well-suited to women who thrive on challenge and change.

After more than ten years in the tech industry, Jemma White has seen what helps companies grow - and what holds them back. As the Chief Operating Officer at Prolific, a platform for recruiting participants for behavioral research, White is focused on building teams and systems that scale without relying on individual heroics.

One of her biggest takeaways? The tech industry may be more suited to women than it seems. "What I really wish more women grasped is this: the ever-evolving tech landscape is tailor-made for us," she says. "It's relentless, usually made up of several sprints where one challenge runs into the next. But for those of us who are ambitious, resilient, and can pivot fast, it's unbelievably rewarding."

White is direct about the realities of high-growth environments. The pace is fast, the problems complex. But finding the right company - and the right people - makes all the difference."Find a company with a team that lets you grow alongside it, and that's where the real magic happens," she says. "It's tough, but if you love a challenge and are wired to keep moving forward, tech is an incredible place to build and lead."

At Prolific, one of the most significant decisions for driving growth has been focusing on hiring - not just for skill, but for stage. "Not everyone on your team is suited for every stage of growth. I don't shy away from making the tough calls," White says. "Being a leader isn't about being popular; it's about doing what's right. Bringing in exceptional people who raise the bar, then uniting them around clear company goals - that shifts the pace of delivery and ignites growth."

She also challenges some persistent myths about leadership in tech. For one, it's not about who speaks the most. "One of the biggest myths about leadership in tech is that you need to constantly be the loudest voice in the room. You don't," she says. "Some of the most impactful tech leaders I've worked with are brilliant listeners - able to cut through noise, pick up subtle signals from teams across the business, and create clarity in complexity."

For White, leadership isn't about having all the answers - it's about designing the right environment so others can find them. She describes it as architectural: setting up systems, team structures, and decision-making frameworks that reduce dependency on any one person. Especially in remote environments, that structure becomes even more important.

"Remote tech environments demand even more intentionality, energy, and decisiveness," she says. "But for those who thrive on momentum and innovation, it's an incredibly exciting place to lead." White also puts emphasis on developing future leaders, particularly women. Her approach centers on three things: visibility, opportunity, and support.

"That means making sure talented women are in the room when decisions are being made, handing them the impactful problems to solve, and then backing them to lead." And she sees leadership and life as coexisting, not competing. "I genuinely love my job, and I live and breathe it most days, but I also have a family and a life, as they are not mutually exclusive," she says. "Whether that is work, life, kids, or sports - it's your attitude and energy that counts."

White's perspective reflects a shift in how tech leadership is evolving - away from charisma-driven management toward systems thinking, deep listening, and sustainable performance. Her message is pragmatic, not idealistic: if you want to lead in tech, learn to listen, build well, and make space for others to do the same.