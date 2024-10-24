Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Clemente Theotokis, co-founder and joint managing director of Zeus, tech-driven logistics company based in London, recalls the origins of his company with clarity and passion. Alongside his business partner Jai Kanwar, Theotokis embarked on a mission to modernise one of the most traditional sectors of the global economy—logistics. Now, they are driving one of Europe's fastest-growing companies in the field.

"We grew up in a time when technology was becoming integrated into every aspect of our lives," says Theotokis. "Driven by our entrepreneurial spirit, we began exploring industries that were lagging behind, and logistics quickly stood out as a top contender."

Spotting an untapped opportunity to overhaul supply chains with digital tools, the duo launched Zeus in their early twenties, just as they graduated from university. "Inspired by Jai's grandfather, who built a hugely successful global enterprise, we took a leap and founded Zeus at the age of 21, launching the company the same week we graduated," he says.

Zeus was born at a critical moment. The pandemic forced industries worldwide to rethink how they operated, and logistics was no exception. "Lockdown not only gave us the time and space we needed to build the business from the ground up, but it also accelerated the need for digitalisation across the industry," Theotokis reflects. With traditional supply chains buckling under the strain, the demand for digital solutions soared, creating a unique opportunity for Zeus to flourish.

"Within just six months, we gained rapid traction, building a network of drivers and securing partnerships with major companies like AB InBev," he adds. Today, Zeus is transforming supply chains across Europe, with a focus on cutting carbon emissions through tech-driven solutions.

Overcoming resistance: Tech in a traditional industry

While their timing was impeccable, the Zeus founders faced a significant challenge: convincing an industry grounded in manual processes to adopt new technology. Theotokis acknowledges the difficulties of introducing innovation into such a sector. "Our biggest challenge was introducing technology into an industry deeply rooted in traditional, manual processes," he says.

Their approach was pragmatic. Rather than pushing abstract promises, Zeus demonstrated tangible results. A partnership with Apollo Tyres proved pivotal. "Our solution is set to reduce the company's European transport costs by €1.8 million annually and increase operational productivity by up to 25%," says Theotokis. By showcasing the immediate benefits of their technology, Zeus was able to build trust in an industry often sceptical of change.

Backing themselves: The early days of self-funding

In an era where startups often chase early-stage funding, Theotokis and his partner chose a different path. Rather than seeking investment straight away, they self-funded Zeus, confident in the potential of their business model. "We were so confident in our vision and core values that instead of seeking outside funding, we chose to back ourselves and throw everything we had at it," Theotokis explains.

This decision proved to be more than just a leap of faith. "Now, four years since our inception, we are seeing strong interest grow from investors who recognise our potential and are eager to support Zeus as we continue to grow and transform the industry," he says. Their initial self-reliance has given the company independence and allowed them to build on their own terms.

Zeus's rapid growth, however, has not come without setbacks. Theotokis is candid about the challenges faced along the way. "As young entrepreneurs, we have learned to see failure as part of the journey rather than something to fear," he says. "Every setback is an opportunity to learn and improve."

For Theotokis, the key to handling challenges lies in adaptability. "When things don't go as planned, we take a step back, analyse what went wrong, and adapt quickly," he explains. This flexible approach has allowed Zeus to weather difficulties and continue evolving in an industry that is notoriously difficult to disrupt.

Sustainability as a driving force

Beyond its technological innovations, Zeus is also committed to making the logistics sector more sustainable. "Our commitment to sustainability fuels our motivation," Theotokis says. "We aspire to play a significant role in helping the industry meet its 2030 Scope 3 targets." This drive to reduce the environmental impact of logistics aligns with a broader industry shift towards greener solutions, and Zeus's offerings—such as its low-carbon multimodal solution, Zeus Connect—are already delivering concrete results. According to Theotokis, the platform has reduced tailpipe carbon emissions by over 80%.

For those looking to follow a similar path, Theotokis offers some words of wisdom. "Success takes time, especially in an industry as traditional as ours," he says. He stresses the importance of maintaining a fresh perspective and being open to new ways of thinking. "As tech-first natives stepping into this space, we've learned the importance of thinking differently and embracing fresh perspectives."

He also highlights the importance of building a strong team from the outset. "Building a strong team from the very start is essential to overcoming the inevitable challenges that every business will face in the early stages," he adds.

Finally, Theotokis offers a reminder to stay passionate. "Staying passionate about what you're doing will keep you motivated and help you push through even the toughest moments on your journey."

As Zeus continues its upward trajectory, Theotokis's story is a testament to the power of innovation, resilience, and vision—proving that even the most traditional industries can be transformed when the right minds come together at the right time.