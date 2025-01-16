What Inspired a Founder to Take on the Pension Industry? Building a business that makes pensions engaging and accessible isn't easy. Here's how a bold idea, resilience, and a focus on user experience are reshaping the future of financial planning.

Patricia Cullen

Jarvis
Royden Greaves, CEO and founder, Jarvis

For Royden Greaves, launching London based fintech Jarvis that tells workers exactly when they can retire was about more than just building a fintech startup - it was about reshaping the way UK workers engage with their pensions. With over a decade in Asset Management, Greaves recognised the gaps in financial planning access and set out to simplify retirement savings for everyone, from full-time employees to freelancers and the self-employed.

In this Entrepreneur UK interview he discusses his inspirations, challenges, and the lessons he's learned along the way.

What inspired you to start your business?
Having worked in Asset Management for over a decade, I realised that access to financial planning was limited to a select few. I knew I needed to simplify pensions and empower individuals to take control of their financial future.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?
Our biggest challenge has been making pensions accessible and engaging for UK workers. Pensions are often considered a "faraway thing," but we want to change this narrative. We've tackled this by building a Lifetime Pension with both Personal and Workplace jars and by creating a user experience that feels like a challenger bank. We've also had to take on a few "old school" incumbents to become the pension provider of choice that caters to more than just those in full-time employment. We want everyone to be equipped with the knowledge and access to a pension that suits them, which is why our offering extends to the self-employed, contractors and freelancers.

How did you secure your initial funding?
In July 2024, we raised £1.8 million in seed funding co-led by Ascension VC and Cornerstone VC with participation from Tokio Marine Future Fund.

How do you handle failure or setbacks?
Failure isn't final, it's feedback. Every setback is an opportunity to reassess, adapt, and improve. I believe in failing quickly and learning fast, even if it sometimes frustrates the team. But that's how we stay agile, refine our approach, and keep moving forward. Resilience and adaptability are non-negotiable in this industry.

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?
Prioritise acquiring your first few customers as quickly as possible. Early customer acquisition validates your idea, provides invaluable feedback and demonstrates traction to potential investors. It's a crucial step in securing funding and building momentum.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?
Our mission to give people control over their financial future keeps me going. Seeing the real impact our work has on people's lives is a huge motivator. I'm also lucky to have a team that shares this drive, and I make sure to balance work with personal well-being to stay focused and energised.

Share your tips for achieving success.....
Success isn't about some hidden formula. It's about the daily commitment to waking up and striving to make progress.

Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

