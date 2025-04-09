UK tech founders routinely work 60+ hour weeks, sacrificing salaries, stability, and time with their families to pursue their vision. Despite showing Olympic-level dedication, many feel they receive little recognition for their efforts. Yet, 100% say they love what they do.

Tech founders in the UK often face tough challenges, from working long hours to sacrificing personal time and financial stability in the pursuit of success. A new study conducted by London based Antler, the most active early-stage VC firm in the world, reveals what it really takes to be a tech founder.

More than 120 founders in Antler's European portfolio – 25% of which were based in the UK – shared insights into what it really takes to be a tech founder.

More than half of UK founders (54%) said this was the hardest thing they've ever done. Interestingly, this was the lowest figure in Europe, where 72% said being a founder was the biggest challenge they had faced. Danyal Oezdeuzenciler, co-founder of Capsa AI, reflects on his journey: "I've definitely traded a fair bit of personal time and stability - early on, I skipped friends' get-togethers, and my savings took a hit. It's a juggling act between chasing a dream and trying not to lose yourself in the process."

The Sacrifices of Founding

Salary (38%), work-life balance (29%), and time for themselves (19%) were identified as the biggest sacrifices founders have made to dedicate themselves to their startups. Georgina Robinson, co-founder of Gladys, a Bath-based platform to connect families with trusted carers in their local area, shares her own experience: "Switching from a successful career as a barrister to launching a tech startup was a bold move, and it certainly came with its challenges. Stepping away from a career with established milestones, status, and financial security was a tough decision. My family, particularly my parents, initially thought it was a terrible decision to leave a stable and reputable career. But the beauty of the journey is that eventually, people start to see the vision and believe in it when they see it come to fruition."

77% of the founders involved in the study reported working 60+ hours a week, with 10% routinely clocking more than 80 hours a week. This is in direct contrast to the debate about European founders not working as hard as their American counterparts. "Founders pour so much into an idea—financially, emotionally, mentally—and the resilience it takes is pretty extraordinary," says Oezdeuzenciler. "People often see the headlines but not the sleepless nights or personal risks behind them."

Not executing quickly enough (32%), not attracting and retaining customers (32%), and financial runway (29%) were the biggest worries that keep UK founders up at night. "I love seeing how AI can shake up the old-school way of doing things—especially in industries like private equity that still rely on clunky manual tasks," says Oezdeuzenciler, highlighting the passion that drives him. "Waking up each day knowing I get to push those boundaries and work with an incredible team is what keeps me going."

In fact, 52% of British founders said their families had expressed concern and confusion about their decision to leave successful careers to build their own companies – more than anywhere else in Europe. However, despite these challenges and the impact on their lives, a staggering 100% of founders said they love doing what they do and felt rewarded by their career choice.

What Drives UK Founders

Giving an insight into the 'outlier mindset' required to build category-defining tech companies, only 6% of founders building in the UK said they were motivated by financial reward. Instead, creating real innovation (32%) and proving they can do something challenging (26%) were the biggest drivers and motivators for UK founders. "Life is too short not to live with purpose," says Robinson. "Every day, I am driven by the desire to make a positive impact on the world. The two biggest challenges facing society - how we care for vulnerable people, and how we create meaningful work in an increasingly automated world - are ones I'm passionate about tackling."

Having a positive impact on the world was a strong motivating factor for founders across Europe, but only 10% of UK founders said it was a priority for them. "I'm constantly learning and evolving in this work, and that's the fuel that keeps me motivated. What could be more energizing than knowing that my work could change lives for the better?" adds Robinson.

In the US, tech founders are celebrated in Hollywood films and invited into the White House. In contrast, 81% of UK founders feel their dedication goes unrecognised - significantly above the European average. "Founders wear many hats—they need to be experts in their field and generalists in everything else," says Robinson. "As a barrister, I was extremely specialised in my work. It takes a lot of hard work, persistence, and sometimes even doing things you don't love at first. But a little understanding, like being given some space when I miss a social event, is always appreciated!"

Optimising Performance and Staying Energised

When asked what they have learned about optimising performance, both Danyal and Georgina emphasise the importance of boundaries, energy management, and support networks. "Ignoring burnout doesn't make you tougher—it just makes you less effective," says Oezdeuzenciler. "Setting real boundaries, staying active, and talking with mentors or peers who've walked this path has been crucial for keeping my energy and perspective in check."

Robinson adds, "One of the key lessons I've learned is the importance of tolerance and patience, especially when it comes to balancing the intense dynamics of a co-founding relationship. It requires trust, understanding, and flexibility. I've also learned how crucial it is to bring positive energy to the team—confidence and optimism are contagious, and they help keep everyone motivated and focused on the bigger picture."

As they continue to innovate and drive forward, these UK founders, despite their immense sacrifices, remain unwavering in their passion for their work and their belief in its potential to change the world. According to Robnson, "knowing when to pause, recharge, and come back with the right mindset is key to staying productive and leading the team with clarity and enthusiasm."