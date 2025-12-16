Technology is driving the UK economy forward at pace, from AI to quantum computing, edge-computing to digital twins. The UK's AI sector alone now supports over 86,000 jobs and generated approximately £23.9 billion in revenue in 2024.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Government modelling suggests that emerging technologies could potentially add around £317 bn to the economy. Amid this surge of "hard tech," it's easy for businesses to fixate on technical capability. But over 60 per cent of UK employers say they plan to prioritise soft skills, like communication, problem-solving and leadership over purely technical ones when hiring. By default, this implies that around 40 per cent of UK employers still aren't putting soft skills first in their hiring decisions. This is a worrying statistic. While the technological landscape is evolving rapidly, companies must not underestimate the enduring importance of human skills, the glue that holds innovation together.

The power of soft skills

Skills that are intrinsically human, such as empathy, communication, and creativity are strategic differentiators in AI-driven workplaces. Machines may be adept at executing complex tasks, but there are still key areas where human skill is required. For example, a large language model may be able to generate persuasive text, but it cannot mediate conflict with the empathy and care that a trained and experienced manager could.

This is where we are seeing an interesting dichotomy. The more we are automating tasks, the more we will seek human-centric skills. Look towards the usage of AI in healthcare, and you'll see that algorithms can assist in diagnosing diseases with accuracy. However, when it comes to delivering these diagnoses, especially when devastating news is involved, only humans can do this with the compassion and emotional intelligence that patients deserve. Here, these human skills are essential and cannot be replicated by AI.

Developing AI with soft skills

Even when it comes to the development of AI, soft skills are critical. Building responsible AI systems requires cross-disciplinary collaboration, between data scientists, legal and ethical teams, domain experts and end users. This means that communication, negotiation, and understanding diversity is imperative – something only human skills can really grasp. AI also poses ethical challenges, like algorithm bias, surveillance concerns and the impact on society. Responsible AI use still requires inherently soft skills such as moral reasoning and stakeholder engagement.

Leadership in a hard tech era

In a hard tech era, leadership is not just about demonstrating technical ability, as innovation thrives in environments where soft skills are cultivated. Leaders who can actively listen, resolve conflict and build an inclusive culture are better positioned to harness the full potential of their teams. Additionally, leaders who allow their teams to feel safe, take risks and express themselves freely are most likely to get the best out of their workforce. This is far more important than technical knowledge alone.

Education and the Skills Gap

It is undeniable that AI is reshaping the job market, which means that employers are now appreciating the challenge that training their employees on technical skills alone will not be sufficient. We know that AI can identify patterns, process data and automate repetitive tasks. In the finance sector, for instance, AI systems can analyse vast transaction datasets to detect fraudulent activity, assess credit risk across thousands of applications, and identify market trends that inform investment strategies – all of which would take human analysts hours.

However, customers of these finance companies who are looking to make an important financial decision are less likely to follow financial advice if they know that AI was involved in making it and much prefer their advice to come from a human expert instead.

Clearly, there is an opportunity here for employers to implement training programmes that focus on the development and shaping of interpersonal skills. These skills will build client confidence, while also teaching employees to leverage AI generated insights as a foundation for the more informed, personalised advice.

It is important to strike the right balance between human and AI skills in order to create a future ready workforce which allows employees to thrive in their roles. As a result, any technical training should be complemented by training in communication, collaboration and ethical reasoning. Whether that is through short courses, apprenticeships or degrees, this training will help technologists of the future recognise that soft skills are not an add on, but fundamental.

AI ready workforces have the competitive edge

When implemented in tandem with human capabilities, successful AI adoption can deliver significant financial and economic benefits that directly impact competitiveness. For example, a future-ready workforce which combines digital fluency with strong human capabilities becomes a strategic asset that differentiates businesses in an increasingly crowded landscape. Furthermore, organisations which are investing in AI integration and workforce development are better positioned to adapt to market shifts and respond to customer demands more effectively. Investing in training programmes today delivers measurable returns through increased productivity and sustained levels of competitiveness across the market.

Why the future of work is human-centric

Though the job market may be changing, and fears of job displacement persist, the future of work is not about humans versus machines, but rather humans working alongside machines. Soft skills are quickly becoming the glue that binds human and machine teams together. Organisations that invest in soft skills development are better equipped to navigate change, foster innovation and build resilient cultures. They are also more likely to attract and retain talent, as employees increasingly seek workplaces that value empathy, inclusion, and purpose. These initiatives work best when they're personalised to the needs of different employees, are continuously drip-fed into training rather than being treated as a one-off event and when it is made clear that AI works in tandem with human skills, not against them.

Looking ahead

With so much noise around technological advancements, it is understandable that some businesses are only focussing on algorithms and data. However, making this the sole focus risks overlooking the qualities that make technology meaningful and impactful, soft skills are not, and shouldn't be in competition with hard tech, but instead be treated as integral to allow the future workforce to develop. Investing in training programmes that nurture the complementary human-AI partnership allows employers to prepare their workforce for the future, ensuring they are equipped with the skillset to drive business growth.

Smarter machines will only continue to be built, but we must not lose focus on the importance or cultivating wiser humans within our teams. The future belongs to those who understand the new technologies, but can also connect, care and lead with integrity. Ultimately, without these soft skills, we would not be able to use or shape the tech to serve humanity for good.