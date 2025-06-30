Focused on building sustainable infrastructure and informed decision-making, the company aims to meet companies where they are and support them through transitions, growth, or exits.

Kevin Harrington has a long track record of supporting women in business. Here are some female founders Kevin has hand-picked for Entrepreneur UK readers to get to know.

Paula Schwarz

Impossible Roots is revolutionizing the landscape of refugee and mass migration support with its innovative AI-powered platform and Cosmopolis App. By addressing the systemic barriers that leave billions of human potential untapped, our AI platform provides radical access to markets, tools, and dignity for refugees, climate migrants, and tech-displaced individuals. At the same time, Cosmopolis, founded by visionary Paula Schwarz, continues to thrive as a human-centered network, helping individuals connect with others who can support or uplift them, with thousands of people already onboarded on it.

With a mission to transform constrained human capital into thriving potential, through sustainable economic participation, Impossible Roots is unlocking a $1.5T addressable market. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, it bridges the gap between humanitarian needs and market-driven solutions, creating scalable impact and long-term growth for communities worldwide.

Paula, also a partner at Allocator One, brings a unique combination of impact-driven strategy, international trade, and technology to accelerate social innovation. Her mission is to make global collaboration more meaningful, helping people meet others they otherwise never would. For that reason, she is activating a growing network of supporters, technologists, and investors to reimagine migration as an opportunity for shared prosperity.

Courtney Wright

Courtney Wright is a seasoned entrepreneur. She's the owner/CEO of the companies Gemini Builds It and Showcase Acrylics, as well as LadyBoss CEO, a platform empowering women through mentorship, mindset, and style. With a career rooted in the belief that how one shows up matters just as much as what one does, Courtney blends business acumen with personal presentation to inspire confidence and drive results. Raised in a fashion-forward household, she developed an early appreciation for how appearance can shape confidence and first impressions.

Her book, Lady Boss Blueprint, and accompanying podcast series, Lady Boss Podcast, offer practical strategies and personal insights to help women elevate both their personal brands and professional impact. Through her work, Courtney aims to democratize access to mentorship and empower aspiring entrepreneurs with tools for success.

With a deep belief in the ripple effect of entrepreneurship, Courtney is committed to uplifting others, whether through building a successful manufacturing company or empowering women to own their voice and vision. For her, confidence is the foundation of success, and she's on a mission to help others build it.

Heather Hall

Sapphire CFO Solutions, founded by experienced fractional CFO and executive leader Heather Hall, offers strategic financial support to high-growth businesses through a mix of advisory services and proprietary SaaS-based tools. With a background spanning over three decades across financial services, fintech, and tech-enabled sectors, Heather brings a cross-functional perspective to finance, operations, and HR. Sapphire's suite of customizable SaaS financial models is designed to help businesses simplify complex planning and better understand key performance metrics, cash flow, and strategic priorities. The firm partners closely with founders, CEOs, and boards, particularly in startup and scaling environments, providing tailored financial planning, governance, and risk mitigation support. Focused on building sustainable infrastructure and informed decision-making, the company aims to meet companies where they are and support them through transitions, growth, or exits. With a passion for early-stage innovation and a flexible, values-driven approach, Sapphire CFO Solutions seeks to deliver practical tools that align finance with long-term vision.

Heather Stewart

Heather Stewart is a real-life coach and wellness expert with over two decades of experience helping clients reconnect with their purpose, health, and emotional well-being. With a background as a yoga instructor, massage therapist, meditation facilitator, and personal trainer, along with 15 years in corporate finance as a chartered accountant, Heather brings a rare blend of structure and soul to her work. Her coaching approach is rooted in the belief that apathy, not just stress, is a major barrier to fulfillment. Through her The Thriving Life Method, Heather offers structured, tiered programs designed to meet people where they are, whether just starting out or ready for deep transformation, offering personalized transformation at scale. Her philosophy challenges the cultural tendency to 'settle,' encouraging clients to dream again and take meaningful action. Free from social media noise, her platform offers a grounded, private space for clarity, growth, and realignment in an increasingly distracted world.

Elaine Clark

Elaine A. Clark is a pioneering entrepreneur, communication coach, author, and creator with over 40 years of experience in voice-overs, acting, directing, and audio production. Best known for founding Voice One, one of the first structured voice-over training schools in the U.S., Elaine has guided professionals from newscasters to executives in refining how they speak, connect, and lead. The foundation of her approach is based on her M.I.N.E.® method that emphasizes the importance of Motivation, Intentions, Need-driven focus, and Emotional resonance in communication. Elaine is the author of There's Money Where Your Mouth Is, Voice-Overs for Podcasting, and Speak to Achieve; the creator of two voice and speech improvement apps; and host of her podcast series, Real Talking Tips. She's passionate about helping others find their authentic voice, both literally and professionally, while encouraging balance between work and life. A mother of three and a lifelong learner, Elaine blends tradition with innovation and continues to empower others through tools that evolve with today's communication landscape.

Amy Cripps

Amy Cripps, MD, is a medical oncologist and founder of Innovation in Oncology. With years of experience in cancer care, Dr. Cripps focuses on the evolving role of molecular medicine in oncology. She established Amy Cripps, MD, Oncology Consulting, LLC, to help expand access to programs designed to support oncology practices and clinicians. Throughout her career, Dr. Cripps has worked closely with patients and healthcare providers, emphasizing practical solutions to enhance cancer treatment and care delivery. She has also shared her expertise through speaking engagements at various local and national forums. Her work centers on improving resources available to oncology professionals and fostering collaboration across the field. Dr. Cripps continues to contribute to advancing oncology care by bridging clinical insights with program development.

Diane Dumont

Work Well Together (WWT) is redefining workplace wellness by placing emotional intelligence at the core of team dynamics. Co-founded by HR trailblazer Diane Dumont and clinical psychologist Robert Zuili, WWT uses a science-backed, 18-question emotional profiling tool to uncover how individuals interact, communicate, and collaborate. In just 15 minutes, it identifies potential conflicts, suggests ideal partnerships, and promotes meaningful interpersonal understanding, helping teams thrive while improving retention and efficiency.

Rooted in over 25 years of clinical application, WWT's platform delivers immediate, actionable insights through intuitive, jargon-free reporting. From recruitment to conflict resolution, it empowers businesses to move beyond generic personality tests and truly understand what drives their people. With unlimited access via subscription and no need for external consultants, WWT provides a cost-effective, human-first solution to today's workplace challenges: emotional misalignment. By making workplace mental wellness measurable, scalable, and actionable, WWT is building stronger, more connected organizations.

Charlene Bennett

The Individual Advocacy Group (IAG) is a CARF-accredited nonprofit committed to empowering people with disabilities to live full, self-directed lives in the communities of their choice. Since 1995, IAG has provided person-centered, outcome-focused services to individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and neurological challenges. IAG was founded by Dr. Charlene Bennett and Dr. David Brooks and has been led by CEO Dr. Charlene Bennett. IAG prides itself on championing dignity, independence, and inclusion.

From customized residential programs and job placement assistance to life skills training and behavioral health support, IAG's holistic approach centers on each individual's unique goals and potential. The organization also engages in impactful advocacy, such as its successful lawsuit challenging discriminatory housing ordinances. Through community integration, peer mentorship, and partnerships with universities and local employers, IAG is reshaping perceptions, empowering individuals not only to receive support but also to give back. With services spanning 21 Illinois counties and Washington, D.C., IAG leads with compassion, justice, and deep community commitment.

Danica Mason

Red Team Go (RTG) is a woman-owned consultancy transforming how equity is integrated into architecture, engineering, and construction (A/E/C) projects. Led by Danica Mason, RTG specializes in inclusive delivery, bridging the gap between large contractors and small, certified businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, and other underrepresented groups. Right from proposal to diversity/inclusion management, to branding & business support, RTG offers a holistic approach to its clientele.

The firm has helped public agencies and private firms not just meet, but far exceed, diversity targets on complex infrastructure projects. RTG's hands-on approach includes breaking down work packages, supporting compliance, and preparing small businesses to thrive. Beyond compliance, RTG is focused on creating generational change and building capacity where it matters most.

Cherie Kabba

The Soultown Magazine is a grassroots, independent publication dedicated to uplifting Black and Brown communities through powerful storytelling. Launched in January 2017 by founder Cherie 'Chillin' Kabba, the magazine was born from her life-changing visit to Senegal's historic House of Slaves, igniting a mission to spotlight underrepresented voices. Recently celebrating its 100th issue in April 2025, The Soultown has grown into a national movement with readers in 18 states and contributors worldwide. Each issue features stories of everyday heroes, cultural icons, and community changemakers, offering authentic perspectives on topics such as history, music, travel, and social impact.

What sets The Soultown truly apart is its grassroots approach: finding stories by walking the neighborhoods it serves. With over 30 writers and a vision to make the magazine widely accessible, The Soultown remains a vibrant platform for cultural pride, representation, and empowerment. More than a magazine, it serves as a "Town of Soul."