Karly Bannister's past has been defined by pain for too long. Having felt the impact of early traumatic experiences, she became too familiar with feeling scared and alone—or not feeling anything at all. Today, a confident CEO, homeowner, and mother, she no longer carries her burdens in silence. And, as a devoted acupuncturist blending the ancient wisdom of Chinese medicine with modern Western science, she helps others reclaim that sense of freedom.

Bannister's professional career spans 15 years of clinical experience and 30 years as a patient—a time that helped her refine her approach that is intuitive, joyful, personalized, and science-based. But the seeds of her love of holistic medicine were planted much earlier. "It all started with my grandfather," she shares. Watching a loved one struggle with Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS) changed something in her, especially as no conventional treatments were available at that time. "My father took it upon himself to learn different healing modalities, and I would assist, learning along the way," Bannister adds.

In parallel to her grandfather's health decline, Bannister was struggling herself. As a child with asthma and allergies, she remembers feeling like an outsider, unable to run, exercise, or simply play like her peers. At just eight years old, she was also diagnosed with obesity, placed on cholesterol medication, and put on a strict diet. She then needed braces and headgear while the pressures of puberty also weighed heavily on her. It was the beginning of a long and painful journey—one centered on never feeling comfortable in her own body.

When her father took Bannister to her first acupuncture treatment at 14 years of age, it changed her life. She was able to become the athlete she had always wanted to be, finding solace and safety in movement. Exercise became a way of life, and the school gym became her sanctuary. But it wasn't only about physical health; it was about finding a space where she could belong while connecting with and experiencing confidence in her body. For most of her life, Bannister has utilized several methods of therapy, including somatic techniques, to recover from bulimia and manage complex trauma and ADHD. Throughout her life, movement remained a daily practice where she always felt most at peace.

However, while in the depths of her abusive marriage, Bannister was severely discouraged from exercising and other forms of self-care. She experienced fear, isolation, and overwhelm. "It reached a point where I didn't recognize myself anymore," she says. "I thought I was failing, that I was broken. In reality, I was trapped in a cycle of emotional abuse. This realization was the beginning of my healing. I then turned to my friends, family, and patients for support. My acupuncture clinic was a haven during a dark time in my life. It's truly an honor to now share proven self-healing methods to help my patients who supported me. "

Starting with small steps, Bannister reclaimed her confidence by treating her daily habits as sacred self-care rituals. Whether it was walking outside with her daughter and her dog, participating in exercise classes, or connecting with friends and family, she was able to let go of grief and find herself again. This time, empowered with the healing properties of Chinese medicine coupled with somatic therapy, she promised herself never to let go of the joy and happiness she rediscovered.

Her story, beyond personal transformation, laid the foundation for Bannister's career, which started at a renowned oriental medicine school. Working as the assistant to a premier acupuncturist in the area, serendipity did its work. Driven by her mentor's advice, Bannister packed her bags and accepted a one-of-a-kind opportunity to complete her postgraduate studies in hospitals, working alongside medical doctors at a major university in China. From China, Bannister began her career as an acupuncturist onboard a cruise ship.

She immediately had a full schedule of new patients each and every week. For nine months, she honed her skills while traveling the world—from the vast Caribbean waters to the picturesque glaciers of Alaska. During her undergraduate education, she studied abroad in Seville, Spain, for six months. After graduation, she taught English in Costa Rica for three months. Today, these culturally vibrant and clinically diverse experiences enrich her practice, fusing time-honored Eastern medical knowledge with the exciting advances in Western science.

When Bannister founded her practice in 2011, she did more than establish a purpose-driven business. She created a refuge where she became a partner for life, truly providing holistic health care. Her specialization is vast, including pediatrics, stress relief, weight loss, pain management, women's health, and hormonal balancing. The latter two are especially important for this passionate healer, as they fuel her mission of empowering women.

A voice of love and wisdom, Bannister's mission is also about education and empowerment. By providing practical advice and effective tools to more people, she hopes to multiply her positive impact and cause ripples of hope and healing. She achieves this in part through her signature Flow Method, a technique to elevate anxious energy to a place of calm, confidence, and clarity. Additionally, inspired by her clients' requests, Bannister has expanded into public speaking and coaching and will soon release her first book, based on the Flow Method. For her, it was the natural next step, embodying her mission behind every venture: to help people heal, rise, and live healthier, happier lives.

"I'm so grateful, as my journey so far has been remarkable. But I know that I am meant to do more, to give more," she reflects. "After all, if I can reach five, 10, or 100 people instead of just one, then I can do more good in the world. My life's purpose is to live with peace and confidence while helping others do the same. It's time for me to give back, to honor those who have helped me along the way. In fact, we have a family motto: comfy/cozy/happy/free. I don't let fear stop me anymore. Because it's not about me. It's about you."