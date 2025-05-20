You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cognitive decline has become a pressing concern in modern society. Ruth Mary Allan, PhD, a brain health expert, recognizing the need for proactive strategies, has introduced the Thrive by 85 Program. This memory rescue initiative aims to empower individuals to maintain optimal cognitive function into their later years.

Dr. Allan acknowledges that cognitive decline, particularly Alzheimer's disease (the most common form of dementia), poses a global health challenge. Statistics can attest to this. Currently, over 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a number projected to reach 139 million by 2050.

Ruth Mary Allan, PhD The Wellbeing Warrior Academy



In the United Kingdom, recent studies indicate a concerning rise in cognitive decline. Dementia has been the leading cause of death for the 13th consecutive year, with 75,393 deaths reported in 2023, up from previous years. Projections suggest that by 2040, up to 1.7 million people in England and Wales could be living with dementia (a 42% increase over earlier estimates).

The rising cognitive decline presents challenges to individuals and society. It leads to loss of independence, increased healthcare costs, and caregiver burden. People may struggle with daily tasks as cognitive functions deteriorate, compromising their autonomy and quality of life. This decline usually results in heightened emotional, physical, and financial stress on caregivers, which then amplifies the societal impact. The economic implications are also noteworthy. In 2024, the estimated economic impact of dementia in the UK was £42.5 billion. This figure is expected to more than double by 2040.

Throughout her career, Dr. Allan observed numerous factors contributing to cognitive decline, highlighting its multifaceted nature. She realized that lifestyle factors, such as nutrition, toxin exposure, physical inactivity, and lack of social connections, play pivotal roles in brain health. Unfortunately, many traditional approaches usually focus on symptom management instead of addressing the neurological causes. This observation solidified her belief that a holistic approach that stresses the importance of understanding the root causes of cognitive and emotional imbalances is needed.

Dr. Allan asserts that individuals can improve their brain health by addressing risk factors early. She shares: "I don't want people to end up where I was or where I could be. After experiencing head trauma, I've faced my own cognitive challenges, and I refuse to be on a trajectory that makes me a burden on my family. The reality is that if we don't take care of our brains now, the costs—both financial and emotional—will be devastating. Families would be left struggling, using their life savings or even mortgaging their homes, while their loved ones, lost to Alzheimer's, don't even remember what's happening. It's heartbreaking, but it's also preventable. Investing in brain health today means protecting our future selves and those we love."

The Thrive by 85 program has been developed by Dr. Allan to support and enhance brain health. It caters to those seeking to maintain cognitive vitality into their later years by offering a proactive approach to mitigating cognitive decline. Participants undergo an initial assessment to evaluate their cognitive performance, followed by a 12-week group program that addresses 11 key risk factors associated with cognitive decline. The program's community-based approach fosters engagement and support, creating a "community of hope" where participants share their journeys and encourage one another.

Cognitive decline is a growing challenge globally. However, through early intervention, lifestyle modifications, and comprehensive programs like Dr. Allan's Thrive by 85, individuals can safeguard their brain health and enhance their quality of life as they age.