Amit Sharma

The Problem of Blood Deficit in India
India needs to cover a deficit of over 12 lakh units, considering that India has an eligible donor population of over 512 million
Successful Implementation of E-Pharmacy in Rural India
E-Pharmacy improves purchaser's comfort and access, this will above all advantage endless old-age patients living in family units, and patients who are not in a condition to go out to discover a drug store
A Brief Guide to Future of Indian Start-up Ecosystem
Without a proper empowering condition, there will be an unseemly accentuation on close term business feasibility prompting the absence of scale for new companies
Self-Sustaining Guide for Young Startups in Today's Competitive Market
A dream of becoming an entrepreneur in itself is one of the most courageous decision someone can take in his or her life and success of the same is mostly driven by their passion, dedication and discipline
Pieces of Software that all Your Employees Need, When Working for Healthcare Startup
A guide to the nature of work that can be handled with software in any healthcare startup, ones which are worth paying for
Why India is becoming the Finest Medical Tourism Destination
Most of the medical care facilities and hospitals are staffed by experienced and Healthcare Professionals, who are proficient in the latest medical treatment methods