Amin Rozani
Co-Founder & MD, The Spartan Poker
Latest
Digital Gaming and Stress-Management in Today's World
Digital gaming requires a lot of concentration and strategy based games enable users to formulate various propositions to solve different missions, complete tasks, craft a winning hand, achieve goals
How Conventional is Running an Unconventional Business Really?
You need to experiment and push yourself to ensure that you stay in the lead amidst the ever-growing competition in the market
Here's Why 2019 is Going to be the Year of Digital Entrepreneurs
In the wake of the rise of digitisation, a large number of start-ups and digital agencies have sprung up in the country
Have an Idea! Put It on the Web in the Age of Digital Entrepreneurship
One can say that the internet is all the mediums available till date combined together and amplified to a very powerful extent
Games that Drive Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Games in the digital realm are not just games but have the potential of becoming a successful venture
How Online Gaming can Improve Your Entrepreneurial Skills
Entrepreneurship is a career that requires honing of one's skills, some online games can be effective tools in helping budding entrepreneurs enhance some key skills