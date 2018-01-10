Amin Rozani

Co-Founder & MD, The Spartan Poker

Amin Rozani is the Founder and Managing Director of The Spartan Poker, India’s leading &  most-trustworthy online Poker gaming portal launched in 2014. With over thousands of poker lovers using the portal, the company has seen an exponential growth since its inception.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Lifestyle

Digital Gaming and Stress-Management in Today's World

Digital gaming requires a lot of concentration and strategy based games enable users to formulate various propositions to solve different missions, complete tasks, craft a winning hand, achieve goals

Growth Strategies

How Conventional is Running an Unconventional Business Really?

You need to experiment and push yourself to ensure that you stay in the lead amidst the ever-growing competition in the market

Entrepreneurs

Here's Why 2019 is Going to be the Year of Digital Entrepreneurs

In the wake of the rise of digitisation, a large number of start-ups and digital agencies have sprung up in the country

Entrepreneurs

Have an Idea! Put It on the Web in the Age of Digital Entrepreneurship

One can say that the internet is all the mediums available till date combined together and amplified to a very powerful extent

Entrepreneurs

Games that Drive Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Games in the digital realm are not just games but have the potential of becoming a successful venture

Leadership

How Online Gaming can Improve Your Entrepreneurial Skills

Entrepreneurship is a career that requires honing of one's skills, some online games can be effective tools in helping budding entrepreneurs enhance some key skills

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...