Arun Kale

Program Director, Ecole Intuit Lab

Latest

Technology

Understanding the Growth of Career Opportunities in the Digital Design Industry

Decision makers in the country have taken their time to adjust to new mediums

Technology

How the Knowledge of UI/ UX has Become Inevitable for Professionals and Entrepreneurs

Learning UX and UI design is a must to make any kind of meaningful progress in an exceedingly competitive and cut-throat industry

