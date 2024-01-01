Managing Director, Eyetalk Media Ventures

An ex sportsman and a college dropout who left home at the age of 18, Gautam Bhirani made headlines with his maiden venture at 23, hit rock bottom at 27 and ended up building one of India’s largest and most talked about integrated digital media companies of the country.

A marketer at heart and an Entrepreneur by choice, Gautam Bhirani is a well-established Out of Home advertising specialist. Starting out young at the age of 23, in his 12 years long journey in the advertising industry he has established his presence in India’s flourishing media & advertising industry with his leadership roles & award-winning innovative platforms. A 40 under 40 & Youth Icon awardee, Gautam is recognized as one of the Most Influential Leaders in the OOH Advertising Industry and his contributions have been extensively appreciated by leading Indian and international business media journals.

Using his deep understanding of OOH landscape, evolving technology and its implications on consumers in digital world, Gautam launched Eyetalk Media Ventures in 2016-17 which also marked his foray as an investor. With over 2,000 content driven live displays, reaching 3 million urban Indians daily with socially connected DOOH - TagTalk and real-time business network Biztalk, EMV is India's largest integrated DOOH media companies today providing consumer engagement platforms to urban ecosystems. Leading India’s OOH digital transformation journey from the front, Eyetalk Media Ventures with its disruptive platforms has enabled convergence of both digital and physical worlds using IoT driven state of the art tech infrastructure.

As a strategic advisor, he has closely worked with organizations from India, Europe and South Asia including top corporates like Reliance Industries. He has been actively involved in contractual consulting and been a trusted counsel for media start-ups in the country.

Being an animal lover, Gautam is actively involved in animal welfare and has been supporting various NGOs and Animal Shelters providing medical aid, food and boarding. When he is not wracking his brain over work, Gautam enjoys reliving his passion for cricket, an ex-sportsman he keeps himself fit by practicing calisthenics and unwinds his day on the piano.