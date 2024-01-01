Raj N.
Founder, Zaggle
How Neobanks Are Helping Businesses Keep Costs Under Control
With the role of SMEs established, the emergence of neobanks has been a phenomenal moment for small, medium enterprises in modern- day banking
Will Remote Working Affect Organizational Culture And Day-To-Day Operations?
As remote working picks up pace, organizational leaders must strategize ways in which they can boost employee morale, maintain a healthy working culture, improve processes, and empower employees in the right ways
Embedded Finance Is Instrumental In Organizations Delivering Higher Value To Customers
In simple terms, embedded finance is the amalgamation of providing financial services along with a product or service that an organization is already providing to its customers
Key Takeaways For the Fintech Sector
Fintech was acknowledged for the first time and this indicates that the sector plays a major role in the entire banking ecosystem today
The Importance Of FinTech In Traditional Banking System
New technologies such as machine learning, Internet-of-Things, artificial intelligence, blockchains, and cloud computing are the major drivers of growth for fintech companies
