Richa Borkar Koli

Senior Manager - Business Alliances & Talent Acquisition, Work Better

Richa is one of the founding members of Work Better Training & Development and has efficiently assisted the senior management in building the organization from scratch. Work Better Training is one of India’s fastest growing Executive Education and Training firm.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

7 Mistakes to be Avoided When Starting Up

Being all starry-eyed towards your dream can make you blind towards certain things that must be kept in mind to ensure that your business is able to sustain long-term.

Lifestyle

6 effective ways to deal with a bad boss

Are you stuck with a bad boss? Well, read on further to find out, how to deal with your peculiar situation?

More Authors You Might Like