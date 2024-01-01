Ritesh Patil

Co-founder, Mobisoft Infotech

Ritesh Patil is the co-founder of Mobisoft Infotech that helps startups and enterprises in mobile technology. He loves technology, especially mobile technology. He’s an avid blogger and writes on mobile application. He works in a leading mobile app development company with skilled Android and iOS app developers that has developed innovative mobile applications across various fields such as Finance, Insurance, Health, Entertainment, Productivity, Social Causes, Education and many more and has bagged numerous awards for the same.

Latest

Growth Strategies

How To Boost Your Skills to Become a Successful Entrepreneur?

With the transformational shifts in the way companies engage customers and business people learning new skills, the next logical question for the entrepreneur is, which skills would be the game changers?

Entrepreneurs

Which Qualities can Help You Become a Successful Entrepreneur?

Let's talk about the qualities of an entrepreneur that many people want to know about

