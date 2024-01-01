Swapnil Kamat
Founder & CEO, Work Better Training
Latest
How Can Entrepreneurs Offer 360-Degree Solution To Corporates
Incidentally, corporate biggies are no longer shying away from letting them train their executives.
People Retention Capabilities – What Businesses Must Focus On
Every employers must keep in mind these points to retain their performers.
6 Recent Trends in Human Capital World
With a new generation of workforce that brings with it innovative ideas, the world of human capital is set to undergo a massive wave of change.
8 ideal workplace practices to follow in 2016
Best workplace practices include day to day relationships that the employees experience, and not a checklist of policies, programmes and benefits.
Understanding the 'drive' dynamics at work behind employees' motivation
How can you increase the overall motivation in your team or at your company?
8 ideal workplace practices for entrepreneurs to follow
Trust is the defining principle of great workplaces - created through management's credibility.