Swapnil Kamat

Founder & CEO, Work Better Training

Swapnil Kamat is widely considered as one of India's best Corporate trainers. He realised his calling in the field of Training & People Development at a very early stage in his career. Ever since, he has managed to challenge the way corporate training has been looked at by focussing on behavioural and soft -skills.

Latest

Growth Strategies

How Can Entrepreneurs Offer 360-Degree Solution To Corporates

Incidentally, corporate biggies are no longer shying away from letting them train their executives.

Growth Strategies

People Retention Capabilities – What Businesses Must Focus On

Every employers must keep in mind these points to retain their performers.

Growth Strategies

6 Recent Trends in Human Capital World

With a new generation of workforce that brings with it innovative ideas, the world of human capital is set to undergo a massive wave of change.

Growth Strategies

8 ideal workplace practices to follow in 2016

Best workplace practices include day to day relationships that the employees experience, and not a checklist of policies, programmes and benefits.

Leadership

Understanding the 'drive' dynamics at work behind employees' motivation

How can you increase the overall motivation in your team or at your company?

Entrepreneurs

8 ideal workplace practices for entrepreneurs to follow

Trust is the defining principle of great workplaces - created through management's credibility.

