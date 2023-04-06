5 Things To Know About Satoshi Nakamoto As The Founder of Bitcoin Turns 48

Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin in 2008 making it world's first decentralised currency. According to the P2P Foundation forum, Nakamoto had developed a new open-sourced P2P e-cash system called Bitcoin.

The founder of Bitcoin, the most popular crypto on the planet, Satoshi Nakamoto, turned 48 on April 5. Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin in 2008 making it world's first decentralised currency. According to the P2P Foundation forum, Nakamoto had developed a new open-sourced P2P e-cash system called Bitcoin.

Satoshi Nakamoto: Still a Mystery?

The name Satoshi Nakamoto has earned plaudits all over the world for inventing a new-age P2P e-cash system. However, the identity of the person still remains a mystery. Some people believe that Satoshi Nakamoto might be a group of people who helped Bitcoin to come to life while some believe it is a single person. The identity has not been disclosed as the founder of Bitcoin continues to live in the shadows.

Nakamoto: A Potential Nobel Prize Winner?

Nakamoto could have been a nobel prize winner in economic sciences in 2015 as he was nominated by Bhagwan Chowdhry, a professor of finance at UCLA.

The Hidden Meaning Behind His Birth Date

Satoshi Nakamoto chose April 5th to be his birth date according to the P2P Forum foundation. The date is significant in the history of the world since Franklin D. Roosevelt, former President of the United States of America, started issuing an executive order for all U.S. citizens to return all gold coins and certificates worth more than $100 to federal reserve in 1933.

Sharing Wealth is Important

Nakamoto's main motive to start Bitcoin was to initiate decentralized transactions but also to share wealth. The pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin even told his successor Gavin Anderson to share wealth a she believed it was as important as making the venture successful.

Satoshi Nakamoto: A Billionaire?

The popular belief is Satoshi Nakamoto might be a billionaire due to being the creator of Bitcoin. According to an analysis by the Independent, Satoshi Nakamoto was the 15th richest person as of 2021. Estimates suggest Satoshi Nakamoto 's net worth would be approximately $42-43 billion. People believe that Satoshi Nakamoto owns more than 1 million Bitcoin in total.