Armed with a graduate degree from Birmingham City University and a master's degree in International Marketing from Regent's University London, Mitali Shah could have gone for a well-paid job at a multinational. Instead, she chose to join the family business, spearheading alongside her father and gaining knowledge from his expertise. "Growing up in a business-oriented family, I was immersed and exposed to the intricacies of the trade early on, where breakfast table discussions revolved around the anticipation of the next business order. These daily conversations became a unique classroom, providing me with insights into decision-making and the dynamics of running and sustaining a successful business. This continuous exposure instilled in me a clear aspiration – to be an integral part of and contribute to my family business," shares Mitali Shah, Director, Rotex Automation.

She joined the business in 2015 and established her base by gaining knowledge of the various aspects of running a business.

Rotex is a manufacturer of intelligent valve automation systems like Solenoid valves, Actuators and Positioners for process industries with a presence in more than 30 countries. It caters to industries like Power, Petrochemical, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage etc.

I've had days filled with joy and excitement about a new product launch and sleepless nights drowned in self-doubt that made me question my decisions. But I feel what determines your long-term success is how you handle these highs and lows and how resilient you are in the face of challenges

At Rotex, Shah overlooks multiple facets of running a business, with her primary focus being on Global Business Development. She is currently overseeing the initiatives for establishing Rotex's global presence by actively engaging in identifying and appointing key partners to foster successful collaborations and propel the company's growth.

She is passionate also about creating a culture that embraces women's empowerment and is actively working towards having 50 per cent women in the workforce. "We have two different manufacturing centres, and in one of the centres, 23% of production is done by women. I wish to achieve a gender-balanced workforce where women would account for 50% of our overall workforce by promoting a culture with equal opportunities and providing a supportive environment where women can thrive. I hope this can be set as an example and revolutionize the way women are perceived and supported, especially in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields."

Shah feels the biggest learning since joining the business has been fostering a culture where all the stakeholders feel a sense of ownership of the company's mission. "Adapt, adapt, adapt!," she adds that resilience and adaptability are of utmost importance and that it is important to have a growth mindset and embrace continuous improvement. Her father has always encouraged her and reminds her "Don't be afraid to make mistakes. Just make sure you learn from them."

She feels highs and lows are an inevitable part of any entrepreneur's journey, "One minute I'm at my peak thrilled with a successful order or ecstatic about our progress in a new country and the next I'm struggling to remain afloat due to delivery pressures or I'm disappointed to not be able to foster a stronger culture of diversity and inclusion. I've had days filled with joy and excitement about a new product launch and sleepless nights drowned in self-doubt that made me question my decisions. But I feel what determines your long-term success is how you handle these highs and lows and how resilient and adaptive you are in the face of challenges." Every challenge is an opportunity to learn, grow and refine your plan.

Talking about the future, Shah shares that they want to focus on global expansion and continuous innovation, "I currently travel 15 days a month to different countries for new business development along with overlooking the operations of our global sales network." Additionally, she wants to actively promote a culture of diversity and inclusion within their organization. "It's not just about the numbers, it's about creating an inclusive vibe."