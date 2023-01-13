Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"Life is either a daring adventure, or nothing at all," said Helen Keller. For Savi & Vid, their battered passports bear testimony to the numerous adventures they encountered while traveling over 100 countries. The founders of Bruised Passports: Savi & Vid, juggled corporate jobs and blogging for a few years before making travel content creation their full-time profession.

"We come from a middle class background, we always loved travelling and would spend a big chunk of our savings and annual leaves on exploring different parts of the world – from Asia to Europe," said the founders, adding that while travelling they noticed the dearth of information and inspiration for travellers from South Asia to venture and explore newer destinations. "This is when we decided to share our tips from around the world on our website. Once Instagram launched, we planned to leverage it to revolutionise the way Indians travelled."

Today they have a virtual family of over 1.5 million readers and viewers across their website and social media channels. The founders define their content as inspirational, entertaining and informative. Social media is a constantly evolving world and it's important for content creators and entrepreneurs to keep up with the changing times. "We always suggest creators leverage these ever changing media whilst keeping their core message intact. Over the years we have seen that a mix of short form reels and images work on Instagram, detailed long form videos work well on YouTube and Facebook."

Brand collaborations are an integral part of content creation and creative freedom is what the creators' strive to achieve. "We collaborate with brands that we personally believe in. This does mean saying no to a lot of well-paid work, but the priority is to provide only authentic and genuine recommendations to our audience who have vested their trust in us."

What's next for 2023, "We will launch Bruised Passports App which will be a game changer for travel planning and photography!"