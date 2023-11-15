Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

South African entrepreneur Andrew Eaton knows that people will try to steal your dreams. He had plenty of friends and even family members try to dissuade him from going all in on network marketing. However, he would never have gotten to where he is today if he had listened to them. Eaton's journey is an inspiring ascent to financial freedom.

While he always knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur, Eaton was unsure what industry he wanted to conquer. He started selling calendars with a friend in the late '90s, and the two built their business into a successful relationship marketing IT company. However, it went under in 2008 due to the economic crisis. After struggling to find a new career path, Eaton entered the world of network marketing. The method changed his life and gave him a new path to entrepreneurship.

Over the next four years, Eaton built a successful but ultimately stagnant business. He was satisfied with his life but hoped to push his career further. Eaton decided to fly to Las Vegas to attend a network marketing conference led by Eric Worre known as the God father of the network marketing profession. The event changed his life. Worre became a mentor to Eaton, and Eaton was a guest panellist at Worre's Go Pro convention in 2017, 2018, and 2019. By that time, Eaton had found major success in network marketing, becoming a seven-figure dollar earner and number one affiliate at his company. His wife was able to quit her job and care for their two autistic children full-time. Eaton's doubters were swiftly silenced in the face of his success.

One of Eaton's biggest challenges was facing opposition from his friends and family. When he first decided to pursue network marketing, his wife and father-in-law were opposed to the idea. However, Eaton convinced them he knew what he was doing and made good on his promise. He became determined to reach financial freedom after discovering his eldest daughter was autistic. Having the funds to give her the best possible life and care to cope with her developmental disability is still Eaton's biggest motivation.

Unfortunately, the company Eaton was with until 2019 has since gone under. However, Eaton had no qualms about finding himself on the ground floor once again. He knew from experience that he could build himself back up twice as strong and still aims to be known as Africa's most professional network marketer. And he did. His ambition is still thriving despite anything he hears from his detractors. He credits the network marketing system with showing him the path to the top. Eaton's journey shows how an average entrepreneur can be transformed by following a simple system. Network marketing is easily learned but makes an enormous impact on those who use it.

Andrew Eaton's success story is motivating and inspiring for aspiring entrepreneurs. His life shows the value of believing in your dreams and yourself. Network marketing gave Eaton the power to change his life and change the game.