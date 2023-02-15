Marketing Maverick

Insane served D2C brand like Mamaearth, Vadham, Dot n Key, Mccaffine in past and pivoted to serving coaches

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

Insane Marketers
Aman Singh, CEO and founder, Insane Marketers

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"I started Insane in 2016 to do marketing for a few brands but it's become a dream now," reads the Linkedin profile of Aman Singh, CEO and founder of Insane Marketers. The engineering dropout thanks his father for telling him the inspirational story of Dhirubhai Ambani that inspired him to be an entrepreneur. "Since that story, I aspired to become an entrepreneur and bring change," says Singh.

Insane served D2C brand like Mamaearth, Vadham, Dot n Key, Mccaffine in past and pivoted to serving coaches. "We also work with coaches like Ankur Warikoo, Raj Shamani, Dev Gadvi, Vishal Malkhan etc," adds Singh.

As an entrepreneur, Singh believes that one should work with people who have the same mission and direction.

The year 2022 has been the best year for Insane. "We grew 2.5 times in team size and acquired the biggest coaches in the industry as clients. We faced the biggest challenge when three senior folks left the company and the company faced a challenge to manage everything. In hindsight, that was one of the best things that happened. In 2022, we looked at insane from ground up and relooked at entire foundation. We could bring people who are aligned to the compant mission and valued it," says Singh.

Insane is bootstrapped and is healthily profitable. "We forecast to hit 100 crore yearly revenue by the end of 2025 while increasing our profits to 50 per cent. On future plans, Singh says, "We acquired our first client from London, and are in talks with a few others in the West. In 2023, we will make Insane a multinational brand," says Singh.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs 35Under35

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Computer Architecture Prodigy: Young Computer Scientist Awarded Esteemed Engineering Honor

Dr. Akash Sridhar has been awarded the title of "Fellow" by the prestigious Institution of Engineering and Technology

By Deep Baliyan

Science & Technology

Chat GPT Urgent Warning: Is Your Information, Job or Business Safe?

Amazon raised the alarm when a response from the AI closely reflected confidential company information.

By Ben Angel

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

By Mark Banfield

Starting a Business

6 Inspirational Movies to Get your Entrepreneurial Juices Flowing

Ignite an entrepreneurial fire inside you, especially if you are getting started in your business venture, by watching the movies mentioned in this article.

By Steve Taplin

Branding

How to Stand Out as an Entrepreneur by Being Unapologetically You

There's an undeniable power that stems from embracing your individuality, whatever it may be, instead of trying to channel a disconnected-from-reality image of yourself. Here's how you do that!

By Marina Byezhanova