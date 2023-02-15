You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"I started Insane in 2016 to do marketing for a few brands but it's become a dream now," reads the Linkedin profile of Aman Singh, CEO and founder of Insane Marketers. The engineering dropout thanks his father for telling him the inspirational story of Dhirubhai Ambani that inspired him to be an entrepreneur. "Since that story, I aspired to become an entrepreneur and bring change," says Singh.

Insane served D2C brand like Mamaearth, Vadham, Dot n Key, Mccaffine in past and pivoted to serving coaches. "We also work with coaches like Ankur Warikoo, Raj Shamani, Dev Gadvi, Vishal Malkhan etc," adds Singh.

As an entrepreneur, Singh believes that one should work with people who have the same mission and direction.

The year 2022 has been the best year for Insane. "We grew 2.5 times in team size and acquired the biggest coaches in the industry as clients. We faced the biggest challenge when three senior folks left the company and the company faced a challenge to manage everything. In hindsight, that was one of the best things that happened. In 2022, we looked at insane from ground up and relooked at entire foundation. We could bring people who are aligned to the compant mission and valued it," says Singh.

Insane is bootstrapped and is healthily profitable. "We forecast to hit 100 crore yearly revenue by the end of 2025 while increasing our profits to 50 per cent. On future plans, Singh says, "We acquired our first client from London, and are in talks with a few others in the West. In 2023, we will make Insane a multinational brand," says Singh.