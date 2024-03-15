4Thoughts became a single window at which clients leave their wealth for management, and concerns with legal issues, corporate structures, intellectual property and much more

Swati Saxena cut her teeth in the wealth management arena with several years at top banks where the mantra she learnt very early in her career was "Protect your client from losses and profits will follow." Entrepreneurial thoughts struck Swati just as her family was growing. Her son and 4Thoughts are both 8 years old! New age businesses and entrepreneurs comprising of self-made, intelligent people who thought differently became the focus for 4thoughts. It was a segment which was growing aggressively with no inheritance to build on, no geographical or political boundaries to hold them back, they were looking for a dynamic partner to support them in their endeavours.

4Thoughts became a single window at which clients leave their wealth for management, and concerns with legal issues, corporate structures, intellectual property and much more. Working to provide holistic solutions and running with them takes away stress, leaving clients to focus on the core businesses is one of the key differentiators of the company.

Building on the wealth management and investment banking experience, Swati and Team 4Thoughts is equipped to Understand new generation CEOs and CXOs. The aspirations of such focussed minds consider diversifying into various areas like realty, compliance, crossborder and cross-currency transactions for business and personal investments. 4Thoughts has built up inhouse expertise and external relationships to Deliver to this niche client segment seamlessly.

The offering requires lot of tailor made solutions to be able to walk in step with new generation business leaders, thereby keeping client attrition negligible. Infact, business growth is more from referrals, than from marketing.

Entrepreneurship and motherhood are joys, not barriers or burdens for Swati. 4Thoughts has no gender bias in building its team; competence is gender neutral.

The company has robust future plans to participate in the India growth story and enable more and more families and clients to take right decisions for their wealth and well being The way the financial world is getting integrated, we envision providing these solutions very soon at a global level.