The Indian diaper market was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow annually at 8-10 percent. Despite its boom, there's been a noticeable lack of eco-friendly innovations. Surbhi Bafna Gupta is aiming to change that narrative with her brand, Allter, introducing more sustainable alternatives, this effort is to create a paradigm shift towards eco-conscious consumerism.

"We have pioneered innovation in the Baby Care Diaper category by introducing organic disposable diapers. This addresses the needs of today's parents who seek convenience and functionality without compromising the health and well-being of their children. Our organic diapers are designed to provide a safe and effective alternative, free from the harmful chemicals and toxins commonly found in conventional diapers," shares Surbhi Bafna Gupta, CEO & Founder, Allter.

Prior to starting her venture, Gupta gathered experience in luxury retail and banking and worked with legacy brands such as HDFC Bank and Aditya Birla Retail. Passionate about understanding consumer behavior and dedicated to promoting sustainability, she combines curiosity with a commitment to make a positive impact. "Our journey began in the confines of my basement with an incredibly small yet talented team who stayed with us through all sorts of challenges but helped us thrive and become what we are today. From those humble beginnings, we have experienced nothing but continuous growth and success. It is a testament to the power of determination and the support of those closest to us," Gupta adds.

As of date, the brand is present in more than 60,000 homes all over India and has sold over 45 lakh diapers. Talking about hardships and how she overcame them, she shares "One such instance revolves around the doubts many harbored about my ability to balance motherhood and business growth simultaneously. Facing challenges, vendors frequently dismissed me, insisting on speaking with my husband, particularly in matters of traditionally male-dominated strategic decisions. Interestingly, the years following the birth of my baby turned out to be the most successful for Allter in terms of growth. My maternal instincts not only played a crucial role in product development but also guided the creation of awareness for other mothers aspiring to raise their babies sustainably."

A key highlight of her journey has been swiftly pivoting from being an omnichannel brand to a Directto- Consumer (D2C)-focused operations when COVID hit. The bootstrapped startup reported an ARR of INR 10 crore for FY23.

So, what's next? " Our vision for Allter extends beyond borders; we aim to establish it as a globally recognized brand, offering top-tier sustainable baby care products. Excitingly, we're also gearing up to unveil a variety of new product categories right here in India, which will radically change the landscape and innovate the baby care industry to new avenues."

Factsheet:

No of employees: 12

ARR: INR 10 cr for FY24