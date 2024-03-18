You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Before delving into her entrepreneurial pursuit in Human Resources, Suchetha spent a decade exploring the realms of business development, finance, and risk management. Through numerous assignments, she refined her skills while steadily gaining insights into the complexities of the business world.

But the entrepreneurial spirit, courtesy her parents, who were successful entrepreneurs themselves nudged her into starting HireInfinity Consulting LLP, a Bangalore-based specialist boutique recruitment company, with her college friend and trusted partner Rajalaxmi.

"Inspired by our shared vision of breathing life into careers left stagnant by circumstances and societal expectations, and driven by the desire to create meaningful impact, we established Hirelnfinity Consulting in 2019, a firm that would help rekindle the careers of those who have taken a break from the corporate world," shares Suchetha Haldipur, CEO & Co-Founder, HireInfinity Consulting LLP. "I empathize with women who face myriad challenges in the corporate world and their personal life, while still yearning to define a career for themselves," she states. The duo are also trying to focus on customised Learning & Development and Wellness programs. Having been exposed to an entrepreneurial environment for as far as she could remember, it was inevitable that Suchetha would ultimately be drawn to the allure of entrepreneurship, leading her to carve an independent career path that holds a lot of potential and promise.

In the next three years our revenue goal for the enterprise is, 40 million per year while enabling an employee value approximately over 400 million

"I gradually realized that my interests & passion lay more with building teams & adding value to the organization by working with people, rather than spending time crunching numbers & pouring over spreadsheets," she adds. Her startup, HireInfinity Consulting, currently caters to clients in the Edutech, Fintech, Information Technology and Legal service sectors. "Based on our understanding of the industry and the clients, we aim to recruit candidates who are not only a good fit for the role, but also able to add value to the organization, thereby enhancing its capabilities and fuelling growth. Our company emphasizes identifying the right candidates for our clients from a holistic perspective which reflects our commitment to the personal side of human resource development," she adds.

Any roadblocks while building HireInfinity? Setting up the overseas venture has proven to be the most formidable task so far, she reflects. In 2023, the startup set up its operations in Germany. "As I was working on setting up our base for Germany, I faced tremendous resistance from the banks in opening a corporate account which was mandatory to complete the German company incorporation formalities. Despite approaching more than a dozen banks, not a single one of them attempted to devise a solution which would help me to fulfil the obligatory requirement and operationalise the entity. That was a very difficult period, as our entire growth plan was contingent on the fact that we would be able to find a way to complete this process." But that has not deterred Suchetha and the team.

Up next, they aim to commence their Dubai operations in mid-2024. "In the next three years our revenue goal for the enterprise is, 40 million per year while enabling an employee value of approximately over 400 million."