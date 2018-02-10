Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an entrepreneur, being positive and realistic is very important, especially when you start your own business. In addition, for a woman, balancing a work life and home life often proves challenging. There's no time for procrastination. Entrepreneurship comes with an endless number of responsibilities which one needs to take it happily to build a successful business.

1.Cash Flow Management

Financing is very important, whether you're looking for start-up funds or capital to expand. As a new entrepreneur, you'll be making a fresh start.You'll need to start melding and thinking through all your possible funding opportunities before landing on one.

2.Team building

With the growth of a business comes the reality that individual control over everything from finances to projects is not possible. As the business grows, you will need a team to look after different aspects of business while you are competing and making new strategies for your company. Selecting the right team for the business is very important.You need to find team members who have the same amount of passion as you have about your mission. We need to find right applicants who will fill certain roles, their cost to business and how they would work as a part of the whole team.

3.Being the Leader

Leadership is the fuel that sparks business growth. As the creator of your venture, you'll be expected to come up with new concepts. It will be your skill to come up with a counter echo plan, when your team hits an impervious barrier. Your job will be to come up with a sound substitute plan to move forward. This demands on-the-spot visionary &anticipating the next move. Thus it is important to have a great acumen so that it becomes easy to come up with justifiable strategies.

4.Dealing With the Alien

How profitable will your business be? Will you be able to give yourself a steady paycheck? None of these questions has a predictable answer even in business based on great ideas. You have an objective and you should concentrate on that while you move along to achieve your goal. There will be obstacles but it's totally on you how you deal with it.

5. Decision-Making

Believe it or not, this is probably one of the most important requisitions on the list. You are the leader and you need to make all the decisions that will benefit your company. The stronger decisions you make, the better opportunities you create. Thus you need to have a fertile imagination to make better choices.

6. Stay Positive:

You need to be positive throughout your journey and handle every situation with patience. You should not waste any time and stay focused on what is really important-making your business a success! I once asked my business mentor how long should I continue to strive for success in my business and he replied, "until you get there"! Staying positive has been the best part of my journey and I hope to deal each situation with patience in the future too.