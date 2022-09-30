How This Entrepreneur Is Making $30,000 Per Month From YouTube

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When businesses mature digitally, they tend to stand apart from competitors. A recent MITMR survey found that digital businesses contribute more actively to building leaders and pushing decision-making deeper. Adapting to this new-age digital market environment, many young entrepreneurs have hit the red carpet.

Mackenzie Thompson is one of those rising talents. This digipreneur has already started making big waves while crossing the seed stages of his career. He built his fame through dropshipping on Facebook marketplaces. Now, he is a full-time YouTube podcaster, digital nomad, and coach who works as the pathfinders of others by making them learn how to grow their social brands and earn profit digitally.

However, this journey of leadership, learning, and legacy hasn't been easy for Mackenzie Thompson. When he was in his early 20's, he suddenly lost his job. With no other way left, he shifted back along with his mom. At that time, the entrepreneur neither had the money nor he had any skill or influence to monetize. The intellectual young man got a fact very clear - without upgrading his skills, he would hardly be able to crack something big.

This realization pushed Mackenzie Thompson to order several business books, which he read for almost an year. His quest to get life together encouraged him to learn more and find solid channels of earning. By constantly seeking new knowledge, he finally found the path to grow and flourish.

Today, he invests in mentorships and courses and keeps on accelerating his expertise which eventually results in accelerated wealth. Mackenzie Thompson always held high ambitions. However, in his initial days, he failed to bring out extraordinary results. This struggle helped him learn that if it's about achieving out-of-the-ordinary results, one has to be open to doing extraordinary things.

Typically, businesses fail to thrive and grow because people leave effort too soon or they can't put adequate volume in. Identifying this hurdle, Mackenzie Thompson started evolving himself in such a way that every day, he brought out his better version. This continuous upskilling has made him eligible to achieve the name and fame that he has today.

Mackenzie Thompson's program, The Hive Mind, covers different training programs from the Facebook marketplace, Ofans management, and Instagram growth strategies. In addition, it aims to connect users with a hidden society of others who are doing the same thing. Mackenzie is working tirelessly to make this program utterly successful. In fact, he invests all this attention and time in its growth.

The young entrepreneur has achieved a bunch of things in life. He learned how to speak Russian, completed his studies with a bachelor's degree in health and human movement science, and presently, he is making approximately $30k a month. His thirst for learning and exploring new things keeps on chasing him continuously. So, this digital nomad is currently on his trip around the world.

Mackenzie clearly declares his four secrets of making tons of bucks. First, he advises to focuses on value. Next, he believes in creating an environment of success and creation. Third, he believes in building an audience - a filtered folk who can actually benefit from the services he is offering. Finally, he believes in taking leverage in his favor. According to Mackenzie, these four fundamental factors have helped him to move forward and bag recognition and wealth.

He also recommends others pursue micro milestones en route to the bigger goals. This effectively helps develop a sportsman-like spirit - you learn to embrace failure, figure out your reasons for the failure, and finally, overcome it and become successful. Mackenzie also suggests remaining consistent and motivated.

Stressing out takes people nowhere. Thus, he advises people to unwind and focus on their goals. A consistent and content mind leads to achievements and success. Mackenzie aims to grow his YouTube channel "TheMacLyf" and podcast to a level that he can sell off the media rights for $100 million. He dreams of retiring his mother, who has always been there by his side in ups and downs.

Additionally, he also wants to influence others to dream big and take out the best and wealthiest versions of themselves. The entrepreneur and his work have been featured in renewed publications like New York Weekly, Forbes, LAprogressive, etc. He even has a Google knowledge panel.