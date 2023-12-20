The exchange of contact information is an essential step in establishing meaningful connections. Pulsar Card simplifies this process to a mere touch. With near-field communication (NFC) technology embedded within the Pulsar Card, sharing your contact information becomes as simple as a touch of your card to another person's smartphone

In an era marked by digital transformation and the constant evolution of communication technology, the way we exchange contact information has been redefined. The days of fumbling for a pen or hurriedly typing contact details into our smartphones are now relics of the past. Thanks to Pulsar Card, a revolutionary Smart Contact-Share Card, exchanging contact information has never been more seamless, eco-friendly, and customizable. As we embark on this new digital age, the Pulsar Card is set to change the way we network and connect.

The exchange of contact information is an essential step in establishing meaningful connections. Pulsar Card simplifies this process to a mere touch. With near-field communication (NFC) technology embedded within the Pulsar Card, sharing your contact information becomes as simple as a touch of your card to another person's smartphone. Pulsar Card offers an instant, elegant, and eco-conscious solution.

Furthermore, Pulsar Card allows for unparalleled customization. Users can personalize their cards with a range of designs, contact information, and even dynamic content that can be updated in real-time through Pulsar Card App. It's a reflection of your personal and professional brand, enhancing the impact of your networking efforts.

Noel Macwan, the founder of Navidad Infotech Pvt. Ltd., the company behind Pulsar Card, is no stranger to innovation. A computer engineer and young entrepreneur from Anand, Gujarat, he has a remarkable track record of turning visionary ideas into reality.

"I'm delighted that my efforts paid off, and the result I sought. But this is only the beginning, and I still have a lot more goals I want to accomplish in the future"

"I've always been intrigued by technology, and even as a young boy, I had aspirations of becoming an engineer and creator who would come up with new ideas and things. I'm delighted that my efforts paid off, and the result I sought. But this is only the beginning, and I still have a lot more goals I want to accomplish in the future." Says Noel. In addition to the Pulsar Card, Noel's journey as an innovator and entrepreneur includes pioneering projects in the realm of technology. His startup, Navidad Infotech Pvt Ltd, has rapidly risen to prominence as a top provider of Hardware and Software Development, 3D Printing, and Automation solutions.

One of his most recent creations, Holostick, is a testament to his ability to think outside the box and develop products that push the boundaries of what's possible. Holostick is the ultimate product for light painting photography, acting like an invisible screen in the air that enables photographers to display holographic art or create captivating artistic backgrounds with ease."Holostick is like VFX on-the-go for photography" says Noel.

The Holostick features 144 high-resolution RGB LEDs, displaying over 16 million colors, it can store up to 2 lacs of different patterns at a time, which means it performs the job of 2 lacs of different tools into a single product and it supports a wide range of functions & features, making it an indispensable tool for photographers looking to unlock their creative potential and capture endless creative light painting photographs using a single product.

Noel's journey, from a college student with a passion for technology to a successful entrepreneur and innovator, is a story of determination, perseverance, and the unwavering pursuit of excellence. It's a testament to the power of innovation and the impact it can have on the world.