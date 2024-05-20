Sustainable construction is still in its early days in India. Currently, Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Building certification is what is driving the methods adopted by developers.

India is witnessing an unprecedented construction boom, with over 3 lakh housing units erected annually. This growth brings economic opportunities and improved living standards but also poses significant environmental challenges.

Overloaded roads, fragile power grids, and aging utilities are struggling to keep pace. The path ahead demands visionary solutions that balance expansion with environmental preservation. From Delhi's clogged arteries to the burgeoning tech capitals, a sustainable infrastructure revolution is taking root.

Innovators are rethinking how India's urban foundations are designed, built, and revitalized through the lens of resilient, eco-conscious development.

According to industry reports, the global sustainable construction materials market is expected to reach a value of over USD 365 billion by 2027, driven by factors such as stringent environmental regulations, rising consumer awareness, and the growing adoption of green building practices.

Startups in the sector are excelling in integrating sustainability with innovation, leveraging advanced technologies to streamline production processes and reduce costs.

One crucial aspect of sustainable construction is the use of eco-friendly building materials. These materials contribute to preserving natural resources and enhancing the overall energy efficiency and durability of buildings.

Startups specialising in engineered sustainable products are gaining momentum in the market, offering consumers eco-friendly alternatives without compromising on quality or performance.

Opportunity

Each ton of cement emits about 700 Kg of CO2 during production & more during logistics. Concrete as a material has three fundamental ingredients, Cement, sand and aggregate. When water is added, C-S-H gel is formed which eventually forms into concrete.

However, recycleX is eliminating cement completely, utilizing waste like coal ash and slag in addition to alkaline binders. In simpler terms, Eco-Concrete is concrete without cement.

It is helping the industry by providing better material with 80 per cent less carbon footprint, lower use of natural resources and cost-effective when compared to traditional concrete.

Adoption of eco-concrete in building materials like bricks and pavers, in precast products like walls and pipes, in roads and flooring is the way that Recyclex is looking to decarbonize the construction space.

Speaking on the opportunities in the space, Abhishek Chhazed, Co-Founder, recycleX said, "Sustainability is on the rise and with this rise, there are a lot of startups that are coming up to fill in the gap that traditional products and players cannot. For example, we have been using clay brick as the fundamental material to construct our buildings for centuries. But, when people started thinking about sustainability, clay brick was not an ideal choice due to its use of fertile soil, clay and heavy carbon footprint. Alternatives like fly ash brick, AAC blocks and CLC Blocks grabbed market share as an alternative starting from the late 2000's. Now, even greener materials like REX-Bricks made from eco-concrete and other bricks made from Agro and plastic waste are coming up to grab the market. This shows the trend towards more sustainable products in the real estate sector."

Meanwhile, Angirus, a Rajasthan-based start-up is also contributing to the environment with its sustainable products made with recycled waste to reduce their environmental impact.

Kunjpreet Arora, Founder, Angirus said that sustainability in the real estate sector is offering significant opportunities for start-ups like Angirus. "Our innovative product, Wricks, addresses the pressing need for eco-friendly construction materials by transforming waste into durable building blocks. As more developers seek sustainable solutions to reduce their environmental impact, start-ups with innovative offerings stand to thrive in this growing market," she added.

Techniques

The current practices include using GreenPro Certified products in their buildings. This includes fundamental materials from steel, cement and aggregates to be used that are certified as green products, to tiles, blocks, doors and other landscaping products. "A few practices include examples like using the C&D waste again that was generated on the site if there was an existing building. Harvesting the rainwater, using renewable energy as a partial substitute for energy requirements, and other such practices," Abhishek said.

Developers are increasingly adopting sustainable construction techniques to meet environmental standards and attract environmentally conscious buyers. Embracing green building panels with energy efficiency can enhance the sustainability of their projects while reducing their carbon footprint.

"We are also at the forefront of this movement with Wricks, which not only utilizes recycled materials but also offers superior durability and performance compared to traditional building materials," Arora said.

Need More Efforts

Despite start-ups emerging into this space and awareness about the sustainable construction there is log way to go. While sustainable construction is gaining attention, more concerted efforts are needed from both the industry and government to drive meaningful change.

Arora said that we expect a greater emphasis on sustainability in project planning and execution, with a commitment to adopting innovative solutions like Wricks to reduce environmental impact. Collaboration between stakeholders, investment in research, and the promotion of sustainable practices are essential for driving meaningful change.

"From the government, we anticipate supportive policies and initiatives that incentivize sustainable construction practices. This includes providing incentives for developers to use eco-friendly materials, implementing building codes that prioritize energy efficiency and environmental standards, and offering funding for research and development of sustainable technologies," she added.

She further said that by working together, the industry and government can create a conducive environment for the widespread adoption of sustainable construction practices, benefiting both the industry and the environment.

On the contrary, Abhishek said that the industry is getting the attention it needs from both the industry and the government. He said that the policy frameworks are in place and should be updated with time. "The industry is responding to the demand coming from the clients as awareness towards sustainability grows. The fundamental challenge towards sustainable construction is the cost and India is still a very price-sensitive market. All the practices that are sustainable are a bit different when compared to the traditional practices and that comes at a cost in an industry that is rigid and fixed on its methods," he added.