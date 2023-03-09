The Best Side Hustles In 2023

The shift is driven primarily by the necessity of social distancing, as many employers have had to adapt their operations in order to protect their employees

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Part-time and work-from-home jobs have become increasingly popular in the wake of the pandemic. The shift is driven primarily by the necessity of social distancing, as many employers have had to adapt their operations in order to protect their employees. The advantages of the jobs are clear, providing an opportunity to earn money while maintaining a safe environment for themselves and their loved ones.

According to Noelle Randall, a real estate expert and millionaire business coach, the demand for part-time jobs is good news for those seeking additional income. She has shared the top six side hustles that people can explore and earn up to $5,000 a month.

1. Short-term rentals

People do not need to own the property to rent it out, making it a lucrative side business. They can rent the property, list it on websites such as Airbnb, and allow others to rent it for a higher price. Noelle reveals that before she became a real estate millionaire, she began renting out her properties on Airbnb. For each unit, she earned $1,000 to $1,500 per month.

2. Joining the Turo app

Turo is a peer-to-peer car rental platform similar to Airbnb. Using Turo, individuals can rent out their vehicles to others. Turo is simple to use that people can manage the entire process from the convenience of their phones, no matter where they are in the world. It has an excellent insurance policy as well.

3. Opening a social media agency

Social media marketing agencies could help companies to improve online presence, increase sales, and find new customers. The firms appeal to high-earning experts needing more time to market themselves online. By hiring a social media agency, business owners could focus on what they do best while a dedicated professional handles all online brand promotion.

4. Becoming a real estate agent

Noelle reveals that, as a licensed real estate agent in Florida and Texas, she makes a commission of $5,000 per month, sometimes even more. Aspiring real estate agents could learn how to show houses and list people's homes for a broker online without having to attend a traditional school. Though it may take significant money to get started, Noelle ensures that people can easily repay this with the high commissions earned from selling even one property.

5. Working as a virtual assistant

Virtual assistants assist professionals in completing various tasks related to day-to-day business transactions, such as answering emails, phone inquiries, and other functions that benefit the company but do not require physical presence. It is a simple side business, but compensation can reach up to $4,000 per month. On top of that, virtual assistants can start from the comfort of their homes using only their personal computers.

6. Launching a Youtube account

Posting compelling video content on Youtube is also a potential source of income. Viewers of the videos do not need to buy products or services. The content owner already generates income from ads by simply having the video played. With just a few subscribers, the video can still earn a thousand dollars a month and be a steady side hustle for anyone.

"I earned almost $500,000 last year from sharing the knowledge I know and posting it on Youtube. This amount is from Youtube alone, which excludes those clients who directly worked with me after watching my videos," Noelle shares.

Increasing one's income streams

Part-time jobs are an excellent way for individuals to supplement their income and achieve their financial objectives. Through her books, Noelle wants to provide more in-depth information about the power of side hustles and other ways to earn more money.

Noelle's books include Turo Millionaire Secrets, Real Estate Millionaire Secrets, BNB Millionaires Secret, and Millionaire Business Secret.