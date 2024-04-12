If there is a way to actually be able to transfer technology from one single source and be able to benefit a lot of use cases at the same time. I think there is a lot of merit to how technology can be perceived, says Rohit MA, Managing Partner, Peer Capital and Co-founder, Cloudnine Hospitals.

Technology is catalyzing a profound transformation in the field of healthcare, revolutionizing the way we diagnose, treat, and manage medical conditions. Digital health records have replaced traditional paper-based systems, allowing for efficient storage, retrieval, and sharing of patient information among healthcare providers.

Experts from various industry discuss about how technology is playing crucial part in bringing efficiency and adding the value to it. Rohit MA, Managing Partner, Peer Capital and Co-founder, Cloudnine Hospitals said that there are so many other efficiencies that you can bring in anything which is clerical or rudimentary or repetitive in nature.

"Technology plays a good role in bringing in efficiency. We're still far away from being able to use technology at its best to be able to unlock real value," he said.

He said that it cuts across several things including services-based products and new age dimensional thinking. "The question is always has been about the access to healthcare and I think there is anyone who looking at it from a one to, many aspects to say that if there is a way to actually be able to transfer technology from one single source and be able to benefit a lot of use cases at the same time. I think there is a lot of merit to how technology can be perceive," he added.

Manu Dev, Chapter Lead, Data & Analytics Engineering, Roche Information Solutions India said, "When we talk about how to deal with data with these new technologies is also about the ethics and regulatory framework around it specially while making healthcare decision based on them."

Speaking on the future of technology in healthcare, Dr. Vishnu Vardhan, CEO & Founder, VIZZHY INC said we generate a lot of data these days but the current problem is the data is not collated and nobody is able to summarise is as it is available in bits and pieces.

"AI has different status when it comes to being utilised in healthcare. Using technology in healthcare to collect data which is available in bits and pieces is a big challenge but it is also a huge opportunity for India," Vardhan added.

Meanwhile, Mudit Dandwate, Co-Founder and CEO, Dozee said AI is becoming more forefront as it is coming in the right interface of it. The use of AI in Dozee was converting raw vibration data which come out of the every heartbeat or any respiratory cycle to generate it into human consumable biomarkers.

"AI is an assistive technology and healthcare is a very unique thing which will always be human driven. Healthcare is one sector where healing and caring work hand in hand and removing human element from the system will not work," Dandwate added.

Speaking on the AI technology in the healthcare system Harshit Jain, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree divided this space into three categories including data collection, Building connections, and Analyst Intelligence.

Jain said 30 per cent of all the data that is collected in the world is of healthcare. "There are very little initiatives being done to get all the collected data build a connection and starts 'talking to each other'," he added.