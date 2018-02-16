Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

From machines to literature, the iconic young entrepreneur Rohan Murty, son of Narayana Murthy has answers to almost everything. It surely comes as no surprise as Murty since his childhood has been brought up to believe that books are the real currency.

While studying at Harvard University, the Doctorate in Computer Science, Murty was disappointed to see the absence of Indian classics in the reading section and that's what prompted him to start a library.

In 2015, being a junior fellow at Society of Fellows at Harvard University, he founded Murty Classical Library of India (MCLI) with a mission to present the greatest Indian literature of the past 2000 years to the largest readership in the world. The aspirations of this young stalwart don't end here as he is on a quest to invent a software that engenders at least the same degree of trust that humans have in the modern enterprise.

"Our dreams and hopes come from the people we're surrounded by," says Murty.

In the class of 35 under 35, Rohan Murty charts his path on the cover of Entrepreneur India magazine for his goals and growth trajectory.

Here is the list of 9 things that every young entrepreneur should learn from him:

Simplicity

Donning a simple off-white shirt and a trouser, Murty was at his simplest best when he launched the cover of Entrepreneur India magazine's Feb edition. When one of the people from the audience asked him about one thing that he should do and should not do, Murty said, "I can only tell you what I have done in my life. I don't think I have done much to guide people." "But for me, a measure of a person is the company he/she keeps," he affirmed.

Humility

In the fireside chat with Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur India magazine Ritu Marya, when Murty was asked about his aspirations, he underscored that his aspiration is no less than everyone else's. He said, "I am too small a person to change the world. My aspirations are no less than everyone else's. By the end of my life, if I mattered for the people beyond my family, I would think, I really did something in my life."

Love for Employees over love for machines

As Murty is also on a mission to rewrite the rules on how machines can be as smart as humans, he asserted the fact that machines can't do most things humans can do. While speaking on the stage, he said, "I don't know why there is far too much hype about machines when it comes to automation. Machines can't do most things right what baby skin can do better. The pertinent question is how you make humans trust machines the way they trust each other."

Solving Real Problems

Reiterating on the need to find and solve real problems, Murty also spoke on how everyone should find the real problems and work on it to resolve it. That's what serves the solution to the people and profits the businesses as well.

Business with Society Welfare

Businesses always play a major role in terms of giving in return to the society. The Founder of MLCI, Murty also highlighted that companies should work for social welfare and shouldn't just run after earning profits.

Deferred Gratification

Talking about what it takes to achieve success; Murty shared his opinion saying "It's always the tremendous journey that matters at the end." He further said, "It depends on what sacrifices you make, how many NOs you get. The great researchers, teachers, entrepreneurs or everyone else I had met and known, they are so passionate about their work that they have a tremendous journey to share."

Inspired by Living and Non-living Folks

While sharing his source of inspiration, Murty marked Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Guru Murty, Srinivas Kulkarni and many more. Talking about Shaw, he said "She is a remarkable woman who started her venture in India in the 70s on her own, which is big in itself. He also thanked his uncle Srinivas Kulkarni, who is a famed astronomer. Kulkarni played an important role in his love for books.

Teaching is the Best Job

"There is nothing more fulfilling than transmitting your information to others," said Murty in his chat at the show. Recounting his experiences of teaching to undergrad students at the college, he talked about how everyone should do that to spread knowledge and information to people. He asserted that's how we build a successful community.

What's Success for him?

When in the last round of Q&A with the audience, a lady asked him, what success means to him, he said it can be in anything and anywhere. Murty said, "I can only tell you the people whom I admire. My mother has written a book where she and one of her colleagues worked to free devadasis, the women who had been moved in it forcefully. These are the incredibly different stories and it really matters to me. There's a big success in it."