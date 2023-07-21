The Tractor Tycoon In accordance with Make in India, International Tractors Ltd manufacturing facility, rolls out 1,000-plus tractor variants

By Shrabona Ghosh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

A desire to connect with farmers at the grass root level soon blossomed into a full-fledged business idea. The Indian agri ecosystem is characterized by unique farmer demands which are dynamic in nature. These demands change according to regional as well as crop centric requirements of farmers across the country. "We decided to religiously work on farmers' feedback and this approach directed us to customize our product portfolio that address farmer requirements with powerful engines, superior transmissions and precise hydraulics to deliver highest customer satisfaction," said Raman Mittal, joint managing director, International Tractors Ltd.

In order to deliver best quality standards in farm machinery, Mittal decided to develop everything in-house that goes into making a tractor. "This led us to win farmer's trust and eventually establish the world's largest tractor plant in a small town of Hoshiarpur in Punjab," he recalls.

In accordance with Make in India, its manufacturing facility today, rolls out the widest range of 1,000-plus tractor variants in 20-120 HP as well as 70-plus advanced implements.

Globally, it has expanded into 150 countries including Germany, Finland, Portugal, Iceland, Czech Republic as well as leads in countries such as Belgium and France. "We are connected with 2.25 lakh customers in the export markets and have already breached an unprecedented feat of clocking 35,000 tractor exports from India."

Migration from Hoshiarpur in search of employment opportunities is one of the biggest problems faced by youth. "As we are deeply connected to our roots, we decided to develop a relatively remote area of and generate employment opportunities for people in the state, so that people don't need to move out of their state. Over the decades, we have never felt the small town has posed any challenge, in fact we have grown significantly in terms of recruiting talented manpower at our manufacturing facility," he added.

Over the years, the company has been balancing conventional marketing techniques with the rapidly growing digitalisation. "We have introduced an Agro Solutions tractor and implemented a rental app to ensure farmers have easy access to advanced machinery and increase their productivity as well as income. Our state specific official website helps farmers of a particular state to check products that are best suitable for their native state," he explained.

Besides, interacting with farmers through various social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to deliver more brand related information is one practice that has helped the company stay more connected with the farmers.

Factsheet:

· Year of inception of the company - 1996

· No. of employees –4000+

· Head office location – Karkardooma, Delhi (Regd. office)

Wavy Line
Shrabona Ghosh

Correspondent

A journalist with a cosmopolitan mindset. I lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations' wherein I cover corporates across verticals and try to tell stories on innovations. Apart from this, I write industry pieces on FMCGs, auto, aviation, 5G and defense. 

Related Topics

Leadership Entrepreneurs News and Trends Bharat2.0

Most Popular

See all
Technology

Apple To Rival OpenAI With Its Own GPT

The iPhone maker has built its own framework, known as "Ajax", to create large language models (LLMs) and is also testing a chatbot that some engineers call "Apple GPT".

By Kavya Pillai
Leadership

The Textile Conglomerate

The textile manufacturer has been built and nurtured by two generations of the Oswal Family, and now the third generation is committed to take Vardhman to greater heights. Suchita Oswal Jain (Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director) has been a driving force behind the strategic growth of business.

By Sujata Sangwan
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

7 Innovative Online Business Ideas for Digital Entrepreneurship

Do you like the idea of working from your computer, from home, while being your own boss? Here are seven ideas for online business you might try.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Entrepreneurs

Shashank Kumar: The Agri Revolutionary

Contrary to popular belief, coming from small town has proved to be advantageous for Shashank Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, DeHaat, a technology-based business to farmers (B2F) agritech platform. However, he feels challenges to grow the business has changed over the years.

By Priya Kapoor