From challenging societal norms to excelling in diverse fields, Vaishali Dev personifies the embodiment of resilience and the shattering of stereotypes.

Dev not only acknowledges the value of diversity but lives it. As the CEO of a government-contracted manufacturing firm, Vaishali Dev seamlessly manages multiple businesses, including fashion and events. Her unwavering work ethic and determination, perhaps a reflection of the additional challenges Indian women often face, are evident in her remarkable journey.

Vaishali is a hard-working and driven woman, which isn't surprising—considering Indian women may actually have to work 10 times harder than Indian men do.

However, her life took a dramatic turn when she moved from the lap of luxury in India to the land of self-reliance in the United States. This shift challenged her to preserve her cultural heritage while adapting to a new way of life.

From India To America

Picture this scenario: You've led a life of comfort and privilege in India, where every whim was catered to.

Suddenly, you find yourself in America, the land of the self-made, where self-reliance isn't just a virtue—it's a necessity.

The million-dollar question is: Can you make that 180-degree turn, adjusting to this new way of life, all while keeping the essence of your cultural heritage alive and kicking?

For Vaishali Dev—founder of multimillion-dollar manufacturing firm Microteq Engineering, the answer is a resounding yes. These lessons served Vaishali well throughout her early life of abundance. However, the dramatic shift that occurred when she married and relocated to America wasn't easy.

The move marked a transition from security to self-determination. The safety nets Vaishali relied on in India vanished, replaced by a blank canvas.

She recalls, "No more external support, no more safety nets; just the enduring wisdom passed down by my mother."

This intense culture shock could have derailed Vaishali's aspirations. But by blending humility with adaptability, she found her footing in an unfamiliar environment. Her determination drove the pursuit of new ventures with her husband.

A Manufacturing Empire Manifested

When the prospect of acquiring an engineering firm aligned with their goals, Vaishali and her husband Prakash took the leap.

She remarks, "We were driven, even when we didn't know precisely where to begin. We toiled tirelessly, articulating our aspirations in a land of opportunities."

The result of this tireless work was Microteq Engineering, which Vaishali vibrantly grew into a manufacturing powerhouse.

But this wasn't overnight success—it was decades in the making, demanding enormous personal sacrifice.

Vaishali remembers spending countless nights burning the midnight oil, trying to balance her duties as a mother and wife with managing Microteq's exponential growth.

Reflecting on her journey, she shares, "Some have mistakenly assumed that I was handed these opportunities, overlooking the countless nights I spent juggling responsibilities."

For Vaishali, persevering through these struggles spotlights an important truth - there are no limits to what we can achieve when we embrace adaptability.

Dev's remarks reveal a nuanced perspective: "These experiences have shown me that you are more than what society says you are. You're capable of achieving greatness."

A serial entrepreneur

Vaishali Dev isn't just the CEO of a powerhouse manufacturing firm, she's also a serial entrepreneur. She is the founder of Viva Global Events, a company that illuminates the path from creative vision to reality by infusing originality and imagination into every memorable event. Viva Global Events are designed to stand out and be memorable, reflecting Vaishali's commitment to excellence.

Dev also founded Spark Media, an entertainment company that has made significant contributions to the Bollywood world—reaching American and Indian markets.

Also, through Spark Media, she educates and raises awareness about different cultures, organizations, and controversial issues. The company brings international entertainment, style, and society news to a global audience.

But Vaishali's entrepreneurial spirit doesn't end there. She recently co-founded a hybrid OTT platform called Vesta, set to launch in January.

This innovative platform will stream new movies just three weeks after their theatrical release, featuring content from major Hollywood studios.

With over 10,000 hours of video-on-demand content, Vesta promises to revolutionize the streaming industry.

Inspiring Humility

Despite her privileged upbringing, Vaishali's humility and adaptability allowed her to start anew in America. She now hopes to inspire others with her remarkable success story and the belief that humility and adaptability can lead to limitless achievements. Vaishali Dev, as the founder of a multimillion-dollar American manufacturing firm, embodies the American dream. Yet, she doesn't stop at personal success. She actively creates platforms to empower diverse communities, inspired by her own journey.

In male-dominated industries like manufacturing, Vaishali's journey serves as a testament to the power of overcoming adversity and transforming oneself when faced with challenges. Vaishali humbly accepts her role as a role model for diverse entrepreneurs and innovators. Her story is a testament to the boundless potential within each of us.

Against The Odds

According to Pew Research, nearly 50% of Americans believe being black or brown has negative connotations.

More — UNDP research indicated that a staggering 9/10 men and women hold biases against women. Still, Vaishali disregarded all the odds and demonstrated that woman entrepreneurs can be warriors of success in business.

Vaishali Dev currently resides in Texas, alongside her husband and two beautiful daughters (Juhi and Moni Dev).

In a world marked by biases and stereotypes, Vaishali Dev defies the odds and proves that women entrepreneurs can achieve remarkable success. Her life journey—from India to America, from privilege to independence, from diversity to achievement—inspires us all. Her message is clear: with hard work, the right choices, and humility, greatness is attainable, no matter the odds or societal expectations.