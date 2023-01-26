4 Films To Watch This Republic Day

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"Every nation has a message to deliver, a mission to fulfill, a destiny to reach. The mission of India has been to guide humanity," the wise words of Swami Vivekananda. As we move into our 74th year of being a Republic, the sense of pride for one's nation and remembrance of its struggles fill the air. This Republic Day as we hoist our flag and spend time with our loved ones we must also remember the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for us.

Big G Media

A good way to spend this special day is to watch a film with our near and dear ones. We have compiled the perfect list for you to spend the day with.

1. Rang De Basanti (2006)

The much loved Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, Rang De Basanti is a film about six young college students who help an English woman on a documentary film about freedom fighters. The documentary dwells into the past and prominent events in the life of the freedom fighters. This leads the students to relive the long-forgotten and not much talked about struggle for freedom. Apart from the strong story line the cast, cinematography and background score made this film a great success.

Alia Bhat essays the role of a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani army officer played by Vicky Kaushal. She agrees to the marriage so that she could spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The film shows the journey of the girl who was trained secretly on morse code, combat and more. The film shows you the sacrifices made by her and inspires everyone on how citizens choose their country before themselves.

3. Airlift (2016)

The film starring Akshay Kumar is about the Kuwait evaluation. When Iraq invaded Kuwait in August 1990, nearly 170,000 Indians were stranded. During this time a businessman takes on the responsibility of the people and becomes their spokesperson. After negotiations between Indian and Iraqi authorities, 488 Air India flights were cleared to leave for Bombay from Jordan. Till today, this event remains as the biggest civilian evacuation in aviation history.

4. Chak De India (2007)

The most motivational sports film in Bollywood is Chak De India. The film is based on the story of former hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi. He coached the Indian Women's National Hockey team and emerged victorious against all odds. The film also tells you the backstory of the coach and gives you an insight into why this victory means so much to him personally.