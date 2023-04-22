4 Indian Podcasts That Cater To Every Taste

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nearly two decades ago journalist Ben Hammersley was bound by a deadline at the Guardian newspaper with a column about internet radio blogs. He told the BBC that just when he filed the piece and was packing to leave he was called last minute by the subs desk (the team that does the final copy check). He was told that they need "one more sentence - just to fill the page." "So I wrote something pompous like: 'And what should we call this new phenomenon - audioblogs? How about podcasts?" recalled the British writer. Not long after the journalist received a call from the Oxford English Dictionary, asking if the word 'podcast' was really made up by him.

Cut to the present, where podcasts are routine in several millennials' lives. These podcasts are produced by commercial broadcasters or individuals and companies with no prior connection to the broadcasting space. Influencer and podcaster Tarina Shah said, "Why I love podcasts so much is because they not only entertain but also educate me on several topics that I wouldn't normally come across or find interesting enough to read about."

1. The Ranveer Show

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps is the co-founder of Monk Entertainment and a fitness and motivational influencer. Allahbadia was a prominent influencer and YouTuber when he launched "The Ranveer Show." He is widely known for his self-improvement podcast that features popular Indian celebrities for an enlightening and insightful conversation. Some of his guests include Priyanka Chopra who spoke about her journey and mental health, Saif Ali Khan who discussed finance and competition in the industry and Vir Das who explained the aftermath of his 'Two India' controversy and what it is like to be an Indian comedian.

2. Cyrus Says

Popular TV anchor, theatre personality, and comedian Cyrus Broacha is also the host of the podcast 'Cyrus Says'. Broacha in his podcast talks about life, life, politics, sports, traffic, food and everything under the sun with his guests over more than 1,000 episodes. Broacha's first episode came out in 2015 and has been running for 8 years now. His famous guests include Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Ananya Pandey, Malaika Arora, and Tapsee Pannu. Broacha also hosts personalities apart from Bollywood which includes a variety of chefs, authors, journalists, fitness experts, startup founders, business leaders, musicians, and digital content creators.

3. The Desi Crime Podcast

Looking back at the history of podcasting the landmark podcast was Serial. According to their production, the first two seasons of this true crime podcast were downloaded 250 million times. The Desi Crime podcast series, unlike other popular true crime podcasts, is not centred around America. They have crimes in India, Pakistan, Nepal and other brown communities. Listeners of this genre are intrigued by how gory, complicated and hardly documented these crimes are. If we were to say that boomers say CID and millennials read John Grisham for their true crime palette then Gen Z opts for the Desi Crime podcast.

4. What The Hell Navya

Navya Naveli Nanda is in her 20s and is the co-founder and CEO of health-tech company Aaraa Health and the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan. She made her podcast debut with her mother Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and grandmother, actor Jaya Bachchan. This trio in their podcast talk about financial independence, navigating a professional life, love and relationships. The idea for this podcast was conceived during the lockdown when like the world Navya had more time with her family where she spoke about things that matter and noticed that everyone was bringing differing opinions to the table. Lifestyle Influencer Prableen Kaur Bhomrah said, "The most relatable part of the podcast is the desi parenting Navya's mom and grandmother do." As you listen you feel each topic has its pros and cons and then some more points are laid out and discussed by three women each with an opinion district from the other that reflects their personality.